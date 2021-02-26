WATCH NOW: WIAA girls basketball: La Crosse Aquinas to meet Lake Mills in Division 3 championship

OSHKOSH, Wis. — The top-seeded Aquinas High School girls basketball team will play second-seeded Lake Mills in the WIAA Division 3 state title game Friday night — a rematch of a nonconference battle earlier this season.

The L-Cats defeated third-seeded Howards Grove 70-60 on Friday afternoon in a state semifinal to advance to the championship game.

The title game is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. Friday.

Lake Mills (24-2) was led by senior Jade Pitta's 19 points, while senior Julianna Wagner and senior Vivian Guerrero added 18 and 15 points, respectively.

The L-Cats led 40-28 at half and pushed that advantage to 14 points early in the second half, but the Tigers (24-2) battled back behind the strong play of senior Mackenzie Holzwart.

Holzwart had 21 of her game-high 30 points in the second half, and Howards Grove used an 8-0 run midway through the second half — capped by a layup from senior Leah Parnitzke — to take a 50-49 lead.

But Lake Mills scored the game's next 11 points to retake the lead for good.

Aquinas (22-0) beat Lake Mills 75-60 back on Dec. 28, thanks to a 30-4 run in the second half that erased an eight-point deficit.