WATCH NOW: WIAA girls basketball—La Crosse Central tops Sparta in Division 2 regional semifinal

The Central and Sparta high school girls basketball teams were far from strangers when they met up in the Division 2 regional semifinals on Friday night.

The Mississippi Valley Conference rivals had already played twice in the regular season, with the RiverHawks winning by 20-plus points both times.

Central head coach Quartell Roberson made sure his players did not let those past performances get to their heads, though.

“I heard people ask me and some of the girls, ‘You should win tonight right?’ Well, the game’s never won before it’s played in my eyes,” Roberson said.

Sure enough, the final score was closer than the prior two matchups, though the third-seeded RiverHawks still came away with a 47-36 win over the sixth-seeded Spartans in which they led by double digits most of the way.

Central started the game well, building up a 14-6 lead with 11 minutes, 31 seconds left in the first half; senior guard Lily Wehrs had seven points in that stretch.

The Spartans came to life, going on a 7-3 run to cut the deficit to 17-13 at 9:31.

However, the RiverHawks would not allow another point for the rest of the half.

While the defense locked down, the offense did not do much scoring of its own, and Central took a 25-13 lead into halftime.

For a team that has relied on its defense often throughout the season, Roberson thought it was encouraging that the team’s calling card held steady.

“To still have a lead because of our defense was great,” Roberson said. “Even though we weren’t hitting shots, we defended well and that’s what we pride ourselves on.”

Throughout the second half, whenever Central hit a few shots in a row, the Spartans responded with a few shots of their own and the deficit hovered around 10 points for most of the way.

The Spartans even cut the deficit down to single digits, 45-36, in the final minute thanks to some high-pressure defense that caused turnovers.

Even though Sparta was down, the team still played with the same intensity as at the opening tip, which is something head coach Samantha Weaver was grateful for.

“I’m so proud of them. I couldn’t have asked for more effort out of them, more passion than what they played with tonight,” Weaver said.

Junior Macey Oswald led Sparta with 10 points, followed by an eight-point night by senior Mallory Russ.

Central junior Brittney Mislivecek led all scorers with 16 points, with Wehrs in second with seven.

With the win, the RiverHawks advance to the regional final where they will hit the road to take on second-seeded Menomonie.

The two teams met up in La Crosse during the first game of the season, with Menomonie winning 60-44.

After a full season’s worth of growth, Roberson is confident that his team has a much better shot the second time around.

“They’re a really good team, but we can compete with them,” he said. “That was a long time ago, and we’re a little different team than we were when we played them.”

