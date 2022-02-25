WATCH NOW: WIAA girls basketball—La Crosse Logan advances to Division 2 regional final with overtime win at Onalaska

ONALASKA — The Logan High School girls basketball team had a second chance to extend its season, and it wasn't about to let it slip.

The Rangers had a 15-point first-half lead evaporate and were dealt major blows when Jazzy and Jojo Davis both went to the bench with four fouls before the midway point of the second half.

But fifth-seeded Logan regained its composure, rallied to force overtime and made the most of the reset to earn a physical 54-49 victory at fourth-seeded Onalaska in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal on Friday night.

The Rangers (11-13), who have won three of their last four games and five of their last seven, will play at top-seeded Rice Lake on Saturday for the regional title.

"I think when both Davises went out with their four fouls, everyone just went, 'Ugh,'" said Logan coach Abby Wiedman, whose team has now beaten the Hilltoppers in two of their three meetings this season. "And then we fought back, and we had three girls playing with four (fouls) the whole time, so they did awesome.

"The mental capacity it took for them to just lock in and play smart was amazing, and they just wanted it more in overtime. They went to every loose ball. They deserve it."

The Rangers took control early in overtime thanks to a 3-pointer from senior Ashley Janisch. After a free throw each from sophomore Adrianna Lien and Jazzy Davis, Logan led 48-43 with 2 minutes, 42 seconds left in the period.

Onalaska (13-12) got within three points on three occasions, but the Rangers had the answer each time — sophomore Aaliyah Hamilton scored in transition, Jazzy Davis maneuvered around her defender for a bucket inside and Janisch made a pair of free throws late to seal the win.

"It means a lot. I mean, our program hasn't beaten Ona in a couple of years, so two wins against them this year — especially in the playoffs — is really good for us," said Jazzy Davis, who finished with a team-high 18 points. "(It) boosts our confidence, and we're ready to take on whoever we have to tomorrow."

Janisch, who entered Friday averaging 3.7 points per game, made three 3-pointers and added 13 points. She had two of those 3s in the first half as Logan grabbed a 17-2 lead with 6:48 left before the break.

"She's like, 'I'm a senior. I'm not done tonight,'" Wiedman said with a laugh. "She hit some clutch shots and clutch free throws in the end there, too. It was awesome."

The Hilltoppers, though, chipped away at the Rangers' lead and pulled within 22-16 at the half before senior Emma Breidenbach scored the first six points of the second half to tie the game at 22-22.

Jazzy Davis broke up Breidenbach's spurt with a putback after an offensive rebound and another bucket inside, but Breidenbach and sophomore Sidney Fillbach combined for a 12-2 run to give Onalaska a 36-28 lead with 7:11 left in regulation.

Breidenbach finished with a game-high 21 points, while Fillbach added 11.

"Emma and Sidney really did a nice job of keeping us in it," Hilltoppers coach Shane Schmeling said. "I'm so proud of Emma. She's come so far, and she threw the team on her shoulders for a while tonight."

But Jazzy and Jojo Davis reentered the game and immediately made an impact. Jazzy Davis contributed seven points to a 9-2 that cut Logan's deficit to 38-37 with 3:41 left.

"I think just her realizing that she is the best kid on the floor, she can be the best kid on the floor and play that way," Wiedman said. "I think she played a little timid early on, where now she's kind of getting into the groove, working hard inside, demanding the ball and just going after the boards and finishing."

Jazzy and Jojo Davis frequently created second chances on the offensive glass, including as the Rangers battled back.

"Abby loves to tell us to crash the boards, so that's something we really take pride in," Jazzy Davis said. "Those rebounds really helped us tonight."

"We went into the game knowing we needed to stop Jazzy and Jojo and knowing we needed to rebound," Schmeling said. "And we didn't do any of those three things."

A pair of free throws from Jazzy Davis tied the game at 42-42 with 59.5 seconds left. Each team made a single free throw and came away empty on possessions in the closing seconds to send the game to overtime, where Logan reclaimed control.

Hamilton and Jojo Davis each finished with nine points for the Rangers, who have a tough task ahead of them in Rice Lake (21-4).

"They're athletic, they're tall," Wiedman said. "They play a really good extended 2-3 zone, so we've really got to take care of the ball tomorrow and take good shots."

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

