WATCH NOW: WIAA girls basketball—West Salem falls to Altoona in Division 3 sectional semifinal

WISCONSIN DELLS — After inbounding the ball, Taneea Henderson quickly received a handoff from Ally Gilster and swung the ball to Anna McConkey, who took one dribble and hoisted a well-contested 3-pointer from the top of the key.

The West Salem High School girls basketball team had struggled to get its shots to fall on Thursday night, but this one did — and it cut the Panthers' deficit to just one point with 53 seconds left in the process.

The triple seemed to give West Salem newfound energy, and it trailed by only two after Altoona's Tayah Christopher split a pair of free throws on the other end.

But the top-seeded Panthers' shooting woes returned, and they missed their final four shots, which led to a 53-49 loss to the third-seeded Railroaders in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal in Wisconsin Dells.

"They zoned us up, and we just didn't hit shots," said West Salem coach Matt Quick, whose team finishes the season at 22-5. "We got some good looks, but it wasn't our night for the 3-point shots to go in."

Shots inside the arc were hard to come by down the stretch, too, with Altoona 6-foot-5 forward Alyssa Wirth occupying the lane. Senior guard Ella Jordan knocked down a pull-up jumper with 6 minutes, 35 seconds to play to bring the Panthers within 45-44, but they didn't make another field goal until McConkey's 3 in the final minute.

Still, in a game in which neither team led by more than six points, West Salem stayed close as it held the Railroaders (18-9) without a field goal over the final 7:20. But Altoona earned trips to the free-throw line and pushed its lead to 50-46 with 2:16 left after Ava Gunderson made a pair of free throws.

McConkey, who finished with 12 points, cut that lead to 50-49, and the Panthers were still within 51-49 after Christopher split her free throws.

"That was a good momentum mover," Jordan said of McConkey's late 3-pointer. "It really gave us some positivity there at the end, like, 'Hey, we can do this. We're coming from behind.'"

West Salem went right back to McConkey on the next possession, and the junior forward came off a double-screen and got a clean look from the left wing. But her shot bounced off the front of the rim, and Gunderson was fouled as she went for the rebound.

The Panthers had another chance to tie the game after Gunderson split her free throws, but another 3 from McConkey with 13 seconds left also bounced out. Jordan missed a 3 from the left wing after Christopher made one of two free throws, and only 0.9 seconds were left on the clock after West Salem retained possession on a jump ball — essentially ending the Panthers' hopes for a sectional final berth.

"It happens. It's frustrating," said Jordan, who had nine points. "You make some, you miss some, and life goes on. Just got to keep playing and keep moving forward and keep believing in each other."

"Give credit to Altoona. They played really well," Quick added. "This was a great high school basketball game."

Defensively, the Panthers did well to limit Wirth; the post entered the game averaging a team-high 13.2 points per game, but West Salem held her to six. The Panthers, though, were frequently burned by backdoor cuts and had trouble containing Josie Rondestvedt, particularly early in the second half.

After Henderson, who matched McConkey with 12 points, made a 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer to tie the game at 28-28, Rondestvedt had the first five points of the second half and seven of the first nine; the sophomore guard finished with a game-high 13 points.

"(Rondestvedt) stepped up in the second half and had a real nice game," Quick said. "I'm not sure what she ended up with, but she played really well."

West Salem used a 5-0 spurt — via a 3 from Jordan and a finish through contact from Gilster — to tie the game at 39-39 with 10:58 to play, but the Panthers were unable to break through and take the lead in the second half.

"We set a lot of goals for ourselves and we really reached for them, but I'm just proud of how hard we loved each other this season and how we really stuck together as a team," Jordan said while assessing West Salem's season. "And at the end of the day, if you can do that on the court, then I think we're happy with that."

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.