WATCH NOW: WIAA girls volleyball -- La Crosse Aquinas sweeps BRF, moves to regional final

The Aquinas High School volleyball team put its foot on the gas and never let up Thursday night against visiting Black River Falls.
The second-seeded Blugolds started strong and finished stronger to take care of the third-seeded Tigers 25-17, 25-15, 25-10 in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.
That means Aquinas (7-3) advances to a regional final at top-seeded West Salem (7-0) on Saturday. The WIAA will seed remaining teams after the finals and move on with the tournament.
"I do think that's a piece we have struggled with this year," Aquinas coach Nellie George said of the consistent attack. "We've had some really great first sets and took commanding leads and somehow fell away from what we were doing or came out flat and couldn't dig out of it.
"Tonight, we played intense, high level volleyball from beginning to end."
Junior Jacy Weisbrod had 13 kills, senior Tori Nolte 17 digs and sophomore Macy Donarski 30 assists, four aces and two blocks for the Blugolds, who won each set more convincingly than the previous.
The Tigers (7-4) were led by junior Makayla Nortman's eight kills, junior Avery Yaeger's seven assists, and senior Ellie Wirtz's six digs.
One of the most impressive plays in the match was made by Nolte during the third set. The senior hit the center on her side of the court during a dive for a ball and kept it in play, which ended on a Weisbrod kill that gave Aquinas a 6-1 lead.
It was a play that made the fire under her team even stronger than it was.
"Tori is all over the place for us," George said. "She's our spark plug. She's our communicator. She's always talking, and she's always screaming.
"When you have a kid like that, you know she is always engaged. She does a great job of reading things out on the floor, and that's what she did (on that play)."
Sophomore Sydney Emineth later ended a long rally with one of her six kills for a 12-4 lead, and Donarski used an impressive solo block to bump the advantage to 17-5. Nolte set the Blugolds up for the win by serving four straight points later in the set.
Sophomore Shea Bahr added five kills for Aquinas.
The Blugolds did a good job of neutralizing Black River Falls' stronger players at the net. Donarski, Weisbrod, Nolte, Emineth and Lauren Kelsey all thwarted good opportunities for the Tigers in the front row.
"They have a really scrappy team and are able to dig a lot of balls," Nolte said. "I think we had to get that first-ball kill as often as possible and put it away."
George was happy with her team's serve-receive and persistence with finishing points. She also said a goal was to never let Black River Falls get comfortable.
"Obviously, they have kids who can swing," George said of the Tigers. "What we wanted to do was keep them out of system. We didn't want them to get three swings across the net or swing at will.
"When you keep the setter out of system, that really narrows the opportunities to attack the ball."
