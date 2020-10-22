WATCH NOW: WIAA girls volleyball -- La Crosse Aquinas sweeps BRF, moves to regional final

It was a play that made the fire under her team even stronger than it was.

"Tori is all over the place for us," George said. "She's our spark plug. She's our communicator. She's always talking, and she's always screaming.

"When you have a kid like that, you know she is always engaged. She does a great job of reading things out on the floor, and that's what she did (on that play)."

Sophomore Sydney Emineth later ended a long rally with one of her six kills for a 12-4 lead, and Donarski used an impressive solo block to bump the advantage to 17-5. Nolte set the Blugolds up for the win by serving four straight points later in the set.

Sophomore Shea Bahr added five kills for Aquinas.

The Blugolds did a good job of neutralizing Black River Falls' stronger players at the net. Donarski, Weisbrod, Nolte, Emineth and Lauren Kelsey all thwarted good opportunities for the Tigers in the front row.

"They have a really scrappy team and are able to dig a lot of balls," Nolte said. "I think we had to get that first-ball kill as often as possible and put it away."