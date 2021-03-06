WATCH NOW: WIAA state boys basketball—Evan Gamoke helps lift Onalaska over Appleton Xavier in D2 semifinal

The Onalaska High School boys basketball team quickly swung the ball around the perimeter, from Sam Kick in the right corner, to Gavin McGrath, to Victor Desmond, to Michael Skemp and finally to Evan Gamoke in the left corner.
Gamoke buried his 3-point attempt and hit another one from the same spot on the Hilltoppers' next possession, breaking a tie game with about seven minutes left in Saturday morning's WIAA Division 2 state semifinal.
Then, a few minutes later, the senior guard connected again from the left corner, giving top-seeded Onalaska the cushion it needed to grind out a 66-57 win over fourth-seeded Appleton Xavier at the La Crosse Center.
“I like the corner,” Gamoke said. “I mean, it’s easy to shoot from there when Victor, Gavin and Sam are all drawing so many people in the lane. It makes it super easy.”
“One hundred percent confident,” Desmond, a senior forward, said of his faith in Gamoke in big moments. “When he shoots the ball, you know, obviously my job is to rebound the ball regardless.
“But with the likes of him, Isaac (Skemp), (Nick Odom) and all those guys shooting the ball — those are my teammates, I’ve seen them do some pretty unbelievable things.”
The victory advanced the Hilltoppers (19-0) to their first state title game since 2012, when they brought home the championship. Onalaska will play second-seeded Pewaukee, which beat third-seeded Lake Mills, on Saturday night.
“We’re ready for any challenge that comes,” Desmond said. “We’re excited to be able to play for a state championship.”
Gamoke made four 3-pointers and finished with 13 points, while McGrath, a senior forward, led the Hilltoppers with 18 points. Desmond added 17 points and nine rebounds.
Junior forward Michael Skemp also provided critical minutes off the bench, particularly in the second half.
The teams traded the lead three times in the first five minutes out of the locker room as Onalaska tried to shake off its first-half offensive struggles; the Hilltoppers turned the ball over 10 times in the opening period.
A layup from Xavier sophomore forward Alex Sherwood put the Hawks (23-5) in front 36-35 with 13 minutes, 29 seconds left in the game, and Kick, a senior guard, went to the bench 21 seconds later with four fouls.
Skemp checked into the game and quickly made an impact, intercepting an errant pass that ended with a Desmond layup on the other end and following with two baskets of his own to put Onalaska up 41-36 with 10:25 to play. Skemp also limited Xavier junior guard Charlie Pfefferle, who had 15 points in the first half.
But Pfefferle, who made five 3s and finished with a game-high 28 points, couldn’t be fully contained.
He responded with five straight points to tie the game with about eight minutes to play, but that’s when Gamoke hit two of those 3s from the left corner.
“He hit a 3, we didn’t have a very good possession on the other end, and he came back and hit another 3,” Xavier coach Matt Klarner said. “Obviously that was a huge factor. Gave them some lead, and then we had to chase from behind.”
The Hawks fought to get back within 49-46 with 4:53 left, but McGrath finished inside and Gamoke came away with a steal and knocked down another triple from the left corner to push the Hilltoppers’ lead to eight points.
“It seemed like every time we made a run, they answered back — to their credit,” Onalaska coach Craig Kowal said. “But when push came to shove, I thought that we answered the bell each time.”
The Hilltoppers then stretched out possessions and found layups to seal the win.
But for as efficient as Onalaska was in the final minutes, it couldn’t seem to find a rhythm in the first half.
Xavier was aggressive in the passing lanes and with its ball pressure, which caused the Hilltoppers to go nearly six minutes without scoring after they took a 13-5 lead in the early going.
The Hawks, meanwhile, found success against Onalaska’s usually stout defense as they continued to attack the Hilltoppers off the dribble — whether Onalaska was in a man-to-man or 2-3 zone defense.
Pfefferle made a floater in the lane and senior guard Ray Zuleger hit a 3 from near the top of the key to tie the game at 13 with 7:57 left in the first half.
The Hilltoppers seemed to snap out of their funk after Desmond knocked down a 3 from the right wing, which sparked a 13-3 run that put Onalaska up 26-16 with 4:01 left before the break.
But Xavier made the most of the Hilltoppers' turnovers and stormed back. A steal and layup from Pfefferle tied the game at 29 at the half. The Hawks had 17 points off turnovers in the first half.
“They really got after us,” Kowal said. “But our guys, I thought, did a better job of settling in in the second half and took care of the ball much better.”
Indeed, Onalaska was more crisp after the break and worked the ball well, including on the possessions that ended with the ball in Gamoke’s hands in the left corner.
“Our scouting report going into the game was that that team is relentless,” Kowal said of Xavier. “And I think that’s probably the best word to describe them because, like I said, they just keep coming at you.
“But you know what? My team is, too.”