WATCH NOW: WIAA state boys basketball—Evan Gamoke helps lift Onalaska over Appleton Xavier in D2 semifinal

He responded with five straight points to tie the game with about eight minutes to play, but that’s when Gamoke hit two of those 3s from the left corner.

“He hit a 3, we didn’t have a very good possession on the other end, and he came back and hit another 3,” Xavier coach Matt Klarner said. “Obviously that was a huge factor. Gave them some lead, and then we had to chase from behind.”

The Hawks fought to get back within 49-46 with 4:53 left, but McGrath finished inside and Gamoke came away with a steal and knocked down another triple from the left corner to push the Hilltoppers’ lead to eight points.

“It seemed like every time we made a run, they answered back — to their credit,” Onalaska coach Craig Kowal said. “But when push came to shove, I thought that we answered the bell each time.”

The Hilltoppers then stretched out possessions and found layups to seal the win.

But for as efficient as Onalaska was in the final minutes, it couldn’t seem to find a rhythm in the first half.

Xavier was aggressive in the passing lanes and with its ball pressure, which caused the Hilltoppers to go nearly six minutes without scoring after they took a 13-5 lead in the early going.