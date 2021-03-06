WATCH NOW: WIAA state boys basketball—Onalaska unable to keep up with Pewaukee in Division 2 championship

“The way they played in the first half, I mean, you’ve just got to flat out tip your cap,” said Kowal, whose team finishes the season at 19-1. “We’ve guarded extremely well all season long, and we knew we had difficult matchups going in.

“They just made shot after shot. And when that happens, that kind of gets you on your heels.”

Pewaukee (26-3) shot 55% from the floor from the first half, including a blistering 8-of-13 (62%) from beyond the arc, and Onalaska struggled to contain Hintz and junior guard Ashton Janowski from the start.

McGrath guarded Hintz largely out of necessity with the Pirates’ 5-out style, and the guard exploited the matchup on Pewaukee’s first possession. Hintz used his speed to blow by the Hilltoppers’ big man and finished with his left hand off the glass.

Janowski followed with five quick points — including a 3 from the right wing — and Onalaska switched to a zone. Hintz, who entered the game having made only 16 3-pointers all season, then forced the Hilltoppers out of that zone with back-to-back triples from the left wing.

He made another one from nearly the same spot a few possessions later, and Janowski followed with a layup to put Onalaska down 18-10 with 11 minutes, 47 seconds left in the first half.