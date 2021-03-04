WATCH NOW: WIAA state boys basketball: Victor Desmond's emergence huge for Onalaska

ONALASKA — Victor Desmond remembers a particularly painful morning the summer before eighth grade that kept him in bed.
Desmond wanted to get up, but that wasn’t easy as he dealt with a growth spurt that sounds too ridiculous to be true.
“I rolled over, and my knees gave out,” the Onalaska High School senior said. “My knees started to hurt when I grew a couple inches in sixth grade.”
Desmond said he grew two or three inches in sixth grade and then another eight from seventh through eighth grade. That can wreak havoc on the human body, and it certainly did for the aspiring basketball player.
“It was like I had to relearn to walk and jump and do other things,” said Desmond, a 6-foot-7 powerhouse who has the unbeaten and top-ranked Hilltoppers in Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 state tournament at the La Crosse Center. “I was uncoordinated and had to get my body back in sync.”
Desmond, whose spurt took him to 6-foot-2, was also in a lot of pain. He played with his knees in braces as an eighth-grader and said he didn’t have to worry too much about keeping his coaches in the loop on what he could handle for a workload.
“I didn’t play much anyway,” Desmond, who was the third player off the bench, said with a laugh.
Desmond plays plenty these days and maintains a prominent role — as he has all season — when the top-seeded Hilltoppers (18-0) play fourth-seeded Appleton Xavier (23-4) at 9:05 a.m. Saturday.
The winner of that game plays either second-seeded Pewaukee (25-3) or third-seeded Lake Mills (23-5) at 6:35 p.m. Saturday. The Pirates and L-Cats begin the second semifinal at 12:25 p.m.
Desmond averages 10.9 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 49.3% for the Hilltoppers as a first-year starter. That’s worlds ahead of where anyone could have anticipated when looking back at Desmond’s eighth-grade season.
“Were you the seventh or eighth guy on that team?” Onalaska coach Craig Kowal asked Desmond after Tuesday’s practice.
“Eighth,” Desmond said.
“That’s what I thought,” Kowal replied with a laugh. “I remember watching his games, but coach Nick (Arenz) wouldn’t put him in.”
“That’s the year we got Gavin (McGrath), too,” Desmond said. “I didn’t think I’d ever have a chance.”
Kowal then discussed Desmond’s drive and passion for the game. How hard Desmond worked once he was healthy and more comfortable in his body.
“He hit the growth spurt and the weight room,” Kowal said. “What he’s done isn’t only a lesson for young kids but for youth coaches to not give up on kids too early. You never know when they will get their man-body, so to speak, and really figure it out.”
Desmond didn’t expect to be such a tall person. He said his dad, Tim, stands 5-11, and his mom, Dwalya, is 5-5.
So, when things got tough that summer before eighth grade, Desmond said Dwalya sprung into action.
“It all came from my mom knowing someone, and I had a lot of help from some (physical therapists),” said Desmond, whose uncle, Mike, coached the Aquinas girls to five WISAA state tournaments and its boys to a WIAA Division 2 state title in 2003. “It was a lot of workouts and sticking with it. When I was younger, I would go with my mom to the Y at 4:30 in the morning because she is a workout fanatic, and I figured I’d go play basketball.
“When I couldn’t do that anymore (during the rough summer), I wanted to change that because I loved basketball.”
Desmond showed Kowal and everyone else that he had figured it out with incredible growth — in the game more than his frame — from his freshman to sophomore season.
His role gradually increased with the team, and Desmond earned important minutes on the court as a junior. He wasn’t yet starting games, but he was finishing some and quickly picking up the reputation for bringing the crowd to its feet with flashy plays at the rim.
“He didn’t have a whole lot of skill when he started playing travel ball with us in fifth or sixth grade,” senior teammate and guard Sam Kick said of Desmond. “He was new to the sport, and I think I was taller than him back then.
“But going into high school, you could see things start to change.”
The game, perhaps, slowed down for Desmond, who grew increasingly comfortable in his body. He gained valuable experience as an AAU player with the Wisconsin Playground Club.
By the time he was a sophomore, Desmond was, in his words, “the athletic kid who could play defense.”
Anyone who has watched Onalaska play knows how important defense is. The Hilltoppers specialize in it and take seriously any challenges that present themselves.
Onalaska allowed 43.5 points per game last season while playing the likes of Central three times, Minnehaha Academy (Minn.), Lakeville North (Minn.), Sun Prairie, Chippewa Falls and River Falls.
The Hilltoppers have lowered their defensive allowance to 40.2 ppg this season, and Desmond is a big part of it with his ability to contribute all over the floor.
“I think he’s evolved into one of the top defensive players in the state of Wisconsin,” Kowal said. “His offensive game has become explosive, and teams have a hard time containing him.”
While that is what Desmond always hoped would become reality, he had to work very hard to make it reality.
“You could see that he had more potential each year,” Kick said. “When you think back to eighth grade, maybe we didn’t think we’d see this, but that doesn’t mean someone can’t go out, put in the time and prove people wrong.”