WATCH NOW: WIAA state girls basketball--Bangor eliminated in Division 4 semifinals

The Pointers dictated pace with full-court pressure defense and never let the Cardinals get into anything that resembled a rhythm.

Senior Megan Miedema made her first two shots and gave Bangor a 5-4 lead in the opening minutes, but things quickly fell apart. The Cardinals missed their next 12 shots as the Pointers seized control.

Jacobson’s basket came 11 minutes, 25 seconds after Miedema’s second field goal and cut Mineral Point’s lead to 24-11. Cody’s 3 at the other end was followed by a 3 from teammate Mallory Lindsey, who gave the Pointers a 30-13 halftime lead.

Bangor turned the ball over seven times in the first half, and the Pointers turned those into 11 points. The defensive pressure made Bangor spend most of its energy getting the ball up the floor.

“Yeah, I was getting tired,” said Miedema, who only took five more shots after giving her team the 5-4 lead.

Mineral Point coach Michael Keyes said that was at the top of his team’s list when preparing for the game. That pressure made the Cardinals uncomfortable from the first possession on.