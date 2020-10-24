WATCH NOW: WIAA volleyball — La Crosse Aquinas finishes strong in win over West Salem

WEST SALEM — As each point finished, Bailey Theusch rushed back to her spot as server and looked for the new ball about to be thrown to her.

She was on a roll and didn't want it to stop. The rhythm and power and placement were all in tune for the Aquinas High School junior in the biggest match of the season.

Theusch tossed the ball in the air, wound up her left arm, stepped forward and exploded through it with her swing. She did it again and again.

It was trouble for West Salem upon crossing the net — whether the movement was side to side or a quick drop — and the points for the Blugolds piled up.

Theusch served eight straight points in the third set and added a six-point run in the fourth to help the second-seeded Blugolds beat top-seeded West Salem 25-19, 13-25, 25-12, 25-19 in a WIAA Division 2 regional final on Saturday.

"We talk about intention a lot," Aquinas coach Nellie George said. "In practice, we may have them serve 20 balls, and we want them to have intention with every one of them.

"She had that tonight."