WATCH NOW: WIAA volleyball—Royall tops Cashton for Division 2 sectional title

“We’ve got a baseball championship, I know wrestling has been (to state), basketball has went once. This is our first time, and I’m just very excited to be the first girls program to do it,” said Baeseman, who has amassed 522 career wins in 27 seasons. “All credit to the kids. They’ve really worked hard and put in the time.”

It took some time, though, for Royall (19-2) to find its groove after topping Belleville in four sets in a sectional semifinal Tuesday afternoon.

Cashton (13-5) capitalized on the Panthers’ errors and grabbed a 10-5 lead early in the first set. Baeseman called a timeout, which seemed to help Royall cut down on its mistakes, but Eagles senior Adelynn Hyatt started to dominate at the net.

Hyatt put away a kill, made a block, then overpowered two defenders for another kill. She followed with another block before Braylee Hyatt had a kill to push Cashton’s lead to 17-10.

The Panthers were able to get back within five points, but the Eagles closed out the set and held the momentum.

“We were on a roll, honestly,” Cashton coach Luke Lukaszewski said. “We swept Riverdale (in the sectional semifinals), coming off a real big high there, grab that first game. You’re just in that ultimate high at that point.