WESTBY — Jayda Berg moved through the sea of people slapping hands, accepting hugs and exchanging smiles with friends and family as the celebration continued behind her.

There was plenty to be excited about as nearly 1,500 people filed out of the Westby High School Fieldhouse on Thursday night.

The accomplishments only get bigger for the Westby volleyball team — that’s how the postseason works — and that didn’t change when it hosted Aquinas with a full house on hand in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal.

The second-seeded and 10th-ranked Blugolds did offer resistance but couldn’t build on a big victory in the second set. Top-seeded and sixth-ranked Westby’s ability to recover from that with a spectacular third set is what keyed their 25-20, 22-25, 25-8, 25-22 victory.

“I think that third set is the best set we’ve played all year,” Berg said. “We were in that same position during the regional, where we won the first set and lost the second, so we didn’t panic.”

The Norsemen (33-1) earned a sectional championship match against second-ranked St. Croix Falls (32-4) in St. Croix Falls on Saturday. The match begins at 7 p.m., and a win would propel Westby to its first state tournament.

Senior Emily Collins led the Norsemen with 20 kills. Junior Tricia Klum had a team-high 29 assists and senior Bethany Roethel a team-high 15 digs as Westby stopped the Blugolds (24-9) from advancing to their second straight sectional final.

Collins seemed to be everywhere the Norsemen needed her, whether it was on the serve or at the net. She and Berg led the way in that third set, but let’s take a look at how it was set up.

The second set was tied on 20 occasions as the teams went back and forth, Westby trying to build on its first set and Aquinas trying to get its own momentum going.

A Macy Donarski serve that caught the top of the net and found its way to the ground gave the Blugolds a 22-20 lead, and that was the first two-point lead of the set. A Collins kill had Westby with 23-22, but the Blugolds closed it out with the final two points to even things up.

It was soon clear which team had the better reaction to just a competitive set as the Norsemen built a 13-1 lead in the third.

“We just couldn’t get out of our own way in that (third set),” Aquinas coach Nellie George said. “I wanted to see a little more fight out there, obviously, but we started the fourth set great.

“But we couldn’t get anything going (in the third). We didn’t communicate well and we didn’t execute at a level we’re capable of.”

Collins executed during just about every opportunity given to her as the Norsemen won their 25th straight match. She served five straight points near the end of the third, had aces on two of them and dropped a nice tipped ball over the hands of the Blugolds at the net.

“Oh, my gosh,” Westby coach Arena Kvamme said. when asked about Collins’ play. “She was fired up, and she played an amazing match.

“That girl is something else on the court. She probably touches the ball more than anyone else on the court because she plays all the way around. We can utilize her anywhere, and she’s fantastic there. We need touches out of here. She needs to touch the ball for us.”

The Blugolds were led by sophomore Addy Foor's 12 kills, Donarski's 26 assists and senior Shea Bahr's 15 assists. Senior Autumn Passehl added 12 digs and four aces.

Aquinas scored five of the first six points in the fourth and still led 12-10 before Westby took over for the final time. Collins gave the Norsemen a 20-16 lead with her final kill, and Berg pounded home the final point as the crowd roared.

"This lets us go into Saturday confident," Collins said. "This gives us the motivation we need to push forward to Saturday."