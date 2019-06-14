Noah Parcher is ready to play his final game as a high schooler.
The recent Central High School graduate will put a bow on his stellar high school basketball career when he represents the Red Raiders at the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) All-Star Game on Saturday at Justagame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
Parcher was one of 21 seniors selected for the Division 2 all-star game, where he will be coached one last time by Central coach Todd Fergot, one of three coaches for Parcher’s Division 2 Red team. The Red team will square off against the White team at approximately 2:15 p.m. Saturday.
“It’s really just an honor to be picked to play in this game,” Parcher said. “Just to meet new people around the state and to get to showcase our talent together it’s just going to be a really fun experience.”
The all-star game will cap off a high school career that saw Parcher reach four straight WIAA Division 2 state tournaments and included the Red Raiders’ first boys basketball title since 1925. He was the a key starter on the Central team that, aided by standouts Kobe King and Bailey Kale, defeated Cedarburg in March 2017 for the title. As a senior, Parcher averaged nearly 12 points a game and developed into the vocal leader that Central needed.
Despite his strong play and the success he’s had, offers to play Division I college basketball weren’t there for Parcher. He had just one school make him a scholarship offer: Bryant and Stratton College — a junior college in Wauwatosa, Wis. He jumped at the opportunity and is now looking to make the most of the chance Bryant and Stratton is offering.
“I waited very long to get an opportunity to play college basketball,” Parcher said. “I had no idea what I was going to do for a while. I just can’t wait to meet new guys and play at the college level.”
The Bobcats are a new program that is on the rise. They were 25-8 last season and finished their season in the NJCAA Region IV championship game. They were just two wins away from playing for a national title. The goal for Parcher is to play one year before hopefully transferring to play basketball at a four-year school somewhere.
“The way I look at it, it’s going to be kind of like playing AAU,” Parcher said. “Just to showcase your talent and get more exposure to other college coaches that maybe they hadn’t seen you yet. You never know.”
Parcher will get the chance to play with his team later this month when the Bobcats play in a tournament in Iowa, but that will be his only real contact with the team until he moves to campus Sept 1. Parcher said those around him know his time will be spent at the gym this summer.
“This summer I’m just going to be basically working out and training,” Parcher said. “I leave September 1, so all summer just going to be working out and getting a ton of shots up.”