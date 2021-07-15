WBCA All-Star roundup: Desmond, Kalander help Red team top Kick, White team in Division 2 game

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Onalaska High School graduate Victor Desmond and Holmen's Cole Kalander combined scored 26 points to help the Red team knock off the Hilltoppers' Sam Kick and the White team 118-107 in Thursday's Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 2 All-Star Game at JustAgame Fieldhouse.

Desmond made one 3-pointer and was the Red's second-leading scorer with 18 points — Whitefish Bay's Jayden Jackson finished with 26 points — while Kalander added eight points.

Kick scored four points for the White squad, which led 54-52 at the half before the Red outscored it in the third and fourth quarters.

Division 5

White 133, Red 95

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Blair-Taylor's Matt Waldera scored 15 points for the Red team, which led 36-26 after the first quarter but was outscored in the final three periods.

Waldera made one 3-pointer, as did Bangor's Hank Reader, who finished with seven points for the Red squad.

The Wildcats' Kyle Steien added six points, and the Cardinals' Zane Langrehr had two points.

