WBCA All-Star roundup: Onalaska's Gamoke helps North throttle South in Division 2 game

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Onalaska High School graduate Olivia Gamoke scored 14 points to help the North squad throttle the South 111-71 in Wednesday's Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 2 All-Star Game at JustAgame Fieldhouse.

Gamoke made a pair of 3-pointers along with four other field goals for the North, which grabbed a 26-9 lead after just one quarter. The Division II Sioux Falls signee had 10 of her points in the first half.

Holmen's Sydney Jahr hit two 3s for her six points for the North, while the Hilltoppers' Molly Garrity scored one point.

Division 3

South 100, North 83

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Prairie du Chien's Macey Banasik had two points in a winning effort for the South, which outscored the North by 10 points in the third quarter to take control.

Arcadia's Chloe Halverson hit one 3-pointer and had nine points for the North, while Westby's Macy Stellner made one 3 and had five points.

Division 4

South 77, North 57