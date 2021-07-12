WBCA All-Stars: Onalaska's Gamoke and Garrity team up one more time

Olivia Gamoke and Molly Garrity took the Onalaska High School girls basketball team to the WIAA state tournament for just the second time in team history as seniors.

Collegiate careers await, but both will get another chance to play together again Wednesday at JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.

Gamoke, Garrity, Holmen’s Sydney Jahr and Sparta’s Callie Ziebell will suit up for the Division 2 North team in a Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star game at 3 p.m.

Gamoke, who will play at Division II Sioux Falls, and Garrity, who will suit up for Division III Edgewood College in Madison, helped the Hilltoppers win 76 games and lose 21 during their four-year careers. They will also team up with three players — Sammy Opichka, Georgia Gregoire and Charley Apple — from Green Bay Notre Dame, the team that ended their season at 17-4 in the Division 2 state semifinals at the La Crosse Center.

Ziebell’s next career stop will take place for Division I Bradley University after she averaged 18.2 points and 12.1 rebounds per game as a senior for the Spartans. Ziebell also shot 66 percent from the floor and blocked 40 shots during her final season for Sparta.