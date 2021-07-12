WBCA All-Stars: Onalaska's Gamoke and Garrity team up one more time

Olivia Gamoke and Molly Garrity took the Onalaska High School girls basketball team to the WIAA state tournament for just the second time in team history as seniors.
Collegiate careers await, but both will get another chance to play together again Wednesday at JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
Gamoke, Garrity, Holmen’s Sydney Jahr and Sparta’s Callie Ziebell will suit up for the Division 2 North team in a Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star game at 3 p.m.
Gamoke, who will play at Division II Sioux Falls, and Garrity, who will suit up for Division III Edgewood College in Madison, helped the Hilltoppers win 76 games and lose 21 during their four-year careers. They will also team up with three players — Sammy Opichka, Georgia Gregoire and Charley Apple — from Green Bay Notre Dame, the team that ended their season at 17-4 in the Division 2 state semifinals at the La Crosse Center.
Ziebell’s next career stop will take place for Division I Bradley University after she averaged 18.2 points and 12.1 rebounds per game as a senior for the Spartans. Ziebell also shot 66 percent from the floor and blocked 40 shots during her final season for Sparta.
The Division 2 game is the fourth of five during a two-day event that starts each day at 9 a.m. The girls play five games on Wednesday, and the boys follow with five on Thursday.
The Division 5 South roster includes Cashton’s Adelynn Hyatt and Bangor’s Megan Miedema, and it kicks off the first day against the North at 9 a.m. Aquinas grad Bri Bahr represent the Coulee Region on the Division 4 South team that plays next, and Prairie du Chien’s Macey Banasik and Westby’s Macy Stellner oppose each other — Banasik on the South and Stellner on the North — in the Division 3 game at 1 p.m.
The boys games have teams divided in Red and White rosters, and that led to a pair of longtime teammates being split up. Onalaska’s Sam Kick will play for the Division 2 White team, while Onalaska’s Victor Desmond will suit up for the Division 2 Red in a 3 p.m. showdown. Holmen’s Cole Kalander joins Desmond on the Red roster for that game.
The Division 5 Red roster is loaded with local talent.
Bangor’s Zane Langrehr and and Hank Reader will join up with Blair-Taylor’s Matt Waldera and Kyle Steien and Blair-Taylor’s Randy Storlie as a coach in that one.