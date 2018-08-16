WESTBY — If you live in Westby, don’t be startled if the town shines a bit brighter on Friday nights.
Lights, bright, towering lights at that, have been installed at the Westby High School football field.
It took seemingly countless hours of work, fundraising and time, but new lights at the field were installed two weeks ago, and the Norsemen (6-5 in 2017) will play under them for the first time at 7 p.m. Friday against nonconference opponent Thorp.
“We’re ready for it,” Norsemen coach Andy Hulst said. “A ton of people have helped. It’s been a long couple years.”
The Norsemen will play four home games — each stating at at 7 p.m. — this season, starting with the season-opener.
It’s been nearly a four-year process to not only get lights, but to add a press box and bleachers.
Program boosters as well as Hulst — who also serves as the school’s activities director — approached the school board about relocated to a new football field several years ago.
The previous field violated WIAA regulations by having objects “too close to the field,” according to Hulst, and part of the playing field also included a dirt infield that was part of the baseball diamond.
To meet WIAA regulations, a football facility needs to have a complete grass surface, a press box, and according to the WIAA, “permanent or temporary fencing, or by a rope, for purposes of crowd control.”
Hulst and program boosters wanted to build a new field inside the running track as it already had a grass surface and fencing.
The Westby School Board said that if money could be raised to build a field with all the amenities, the field could be moved.
The press box was constructed two years ago, and once that was completed, the Norsemen were eligible to host a playoff game.
“After we got the press box, we basically had to start over at zero because we exhausted a lot of our funds on the press box,” Hulst said.
The booster club put together another fundraising effort, this time for the lights.
Westby purchased the lights from UW-La Crosse for “$10,000 to $20,000-ish,” according to Hulst, with an additional $100,0000 required for installation.
“In March or April, we figured we could get it done,” Hulst said.
In previous seasons, the Norsemen would play their games at 4 p.m. in order to finish them before dark.
That forced Hulst — who still had to perform his AD role on game days — into a big-time rush to get things done before kickoff.
“You’ve got the kids in the school and you’re trying to get them out of classes by 2:30, and you have the other team showing up,” Hulst said. “I’m running around because I have to get the officials (situated). When you have the other team show up while school is going on, that’s a totally different thing. I’m not going to miss that.”
Or weather-related issues that delayed games, pushing them into the evening. For example, in its season finale a year ago, Westby played Onalaska Luther, but only played a few series due to lightning and darkness.
So, the game had to be reloated to, then finished, at Kickapoo High School in Viola.
Westby also had to play its homecoming game against Black River Falls at the Jackson County school, more than 90 minutes away.
“People were really disappointed with it,” Hulst said. “But, we didn’t have a lot of options. More people and more fans are going to be able to make the games because they’re not working. It’s just going to be a different type of energy playing under the lights.”