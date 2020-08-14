WIAA: Activities directors consider next steps for fall sports

There will be a window of overlap with some fall and spring sports. The WIAA allows for students to participate in two sports simultaneously, so coaches involved in those situations will have a little balancing to do. The new schedule for spring sports begins the week of April 5, while the new schedule for fall sports ends the second week of May.

Aside from Central and Logan, we still don't know which schools will be competing when. The WIAA issued a Sept. 1 deadline for schools to commit to a regular fall schedule or alternative one. Schools do not have to shift all fall sports to the new schedule and can pick and choose what works best for each program.

While Minnesota made the decision to push football and volleyball to spring and allow other sports to compete this fall, Wisconsin schools will have to make choices of when to play.

Arcadia High School activities director Bruce Schweisthal said a Coulee Conference meeting was used to look at what would need to be done to allow fall sports to continue as planned. While another conversation needs to take place with superintendents of its schools, Schweisthal said Friday was mostly about getting their heads around what works best for students.