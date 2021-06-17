WIAA baseball: Dylan Lapic leads La Crosse Central to Division 1 regional title

With two outs and runners on first and second in the bottom of the fifth inning, Dylan Lapic waited for his pitch.
The Central High School baseball senior watched three straight balls go by before taking a strike and was more than ready for the 3-1 offering, a fastball over the heart of the plate that he roped to deep left-center field.
After junior Jack Rogers and senior Andrew Johnson came around to score, Lapic stood on second base, faced the RiverHawks’ dugout, raised both of his hands above his head and rubbed his fingers together for the team’s double celebration.
“That’s our money sign,” Lapic said.
Lapic was certainly money on Thursday at Copeland Park.
In addition to driving in all four of Central’s runs, Lapic pitched a complete-game, four-hit shutout to give the top-seeded RiverHawks a 4-0 victory over fourth-seeded Sauk Prairie in a WIAA Division 1 regional final.
It is Central’s first regional title since 2017, and the team will play third-seeded Onalaska in a sectional semifinal at 10 a.m. Monday in Baraboo. The Hilltoppers beat second-seeded Baraboo 7-2 on Thursday.
The sectional final will be played at 4 p.m. Monday in Baraboo.
“It’s an experience I haven’t had yet,” Lapic said of the regional championship, “and it feels great with this group of guys.”
The left-handed pitcher hit his spots throughout his seven innings of work and kept Eagles batters honest with his curveball. He never allowed multiple hits in an inning — thanks in part to good defense behind him — while striking out seven and issuing only two walks.
“He got ahead today, I think, better than he has all year,” said RiverHawks coach Joe Branson, whose team won its third straight game and improved to 12-10. “I don’t think he had his best stuff today, but he threw probably more strikes today than he has all year.”
“Control felt good today,” Lapic added. “The velocity wasn’t as much as I wanted, but I’m happy I could get it done.”
The most trouble Lapic faced came in the top of the first.
He walked Kyle Breunig to lead off the game, Brenden Larsen followed with a single past a diving Austin Balletta at third base, and Sauk Prairie (11-11) had second and third with one out after Quinn Baier grounded out to second.
But Lapic went right after Eddie Breunig in the next at-bat. A curveball with a 1-1 count found the zone, and Lapic came back with a fastball to strike Breunig out looking.
Kurtis Price sent an 0-2 pitch deep to left field in the ensuing at-bat, but sophomore Wesley Barnhart made the catch on the warning track to end the threat.
“Got guys on early, which I didn’t like,” Lapic said. “But just knew I had to trust my defense behind and throw strikes as they make the plays behind me.”
“That’s the way you draw it up. The way you want to start a game is applying some pressure right off the bat,” Eagles coach Darin Pape said. “... But (Lapic) did his job. He did everything you could ask.”
Sauk Prairie had only two other innings in which a runner reached second, and only one instance — the top of the sixth — came with less than two outs. Lapic worked out of that inning by striking out Grant Sorg and getting Spencer Alisch to ground out to sophomore Mason Elston at shortstop.
“He’s definitely one of the better pitchers we’ve seen in a long time,” Pape said. “We see some really good pitchers in our area of the state, so credit to them.”
The senior, meanwhile, helped his own cause at the plate.
Rogers led off the bottom of the first with a walk and advanced to second on an errant pickoff attempt. Johnson moved him to third with a fly ball to center field, and Lapic grounded out to first to score Rogers and put Central up 1-0.
Pitching with an early lead made things easier, Lapic said, and that advantage only grew.
Rogers reached second base with one out in the third after sending a line drive to left field; Alisch misread the hit, and the ball bounced off his glove as he tried to make a play while backpedalling.
The RiverHawks had first and third after Johnson reached on an error, and Lapic brought Rogers home with a sacrifice fly to center field.
Two innings later, Lapic doubled Central’s lead with his double, which brought the game to its final score.
“That double he hit was big, kind of gave us a little bit more of a lead,” Branson said. “I mean, thought the top of the order was pretty good.”
Rogers finished 2 for 2 with a walk and scored three runs, while senior right fielder Malik Reynolds and sophomore first baseman Tyler Young also had two hits.
While the RiverHawks are happy to have won a regional title, they also know they are now two wins away from a state appearance, which would be their first since 2008.
“It’s exciting,” Branson said. “(But we’ve) got a bigger goal in mind here.”
