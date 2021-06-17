WIAA baseball: Dylan Lapic leads La Crosse Central to Division 1 regional title

“Got guys on early, which I didn’t like,” Lapic said. “But just knew I had to trust my defense behind and throw strikes as they make the plays behind me.”

“That’s the way you draw it up. The way you want to start a game is applying some pressure right off the bat,” Eagles coach Darin Pape said. “... But (Lapic) did his job. He did everything you could ask.”

Sauk Prairie had only two other innings in which a runner reached second, and only one instance — the top of the sixth — came with less than two outs. Lapic worked out of that inning by striking out Grant Sorg and getting Spencer Alisch to ground out to sophomore Mason Elston at shortstop.

“He’s definitely one of the better pitchers we’ve seen in a long time,” Pape said. “We see some really good pitchers in our area of the state, so credit to them.”

The senior, meanwhile, helped his own cause at the plate.

Rogers led off the bottom of the first with a walk and advanced to second on an errant pickoff attempt. Johnson moved him to third with a fly ball to center field, and Lapic grounded out to first to score Rogers and put Central up 1-0.

Pitching with an early lead made things easier, Lapic said, and that advantage only grew.