WIAA baseball: La Crosse Aquinas falls in Division 3 sectional semifinal

VIROQUA — The Aquinas High School baseball team survived the first punch thrown by Marathon during a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal at Park Bowl in Viroqua on Tuesday.

The Red Raiders scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning, and Chris Wilson’s RBI single in the top of the second got the Blugolds on the board. A ground ball hit by Kyle Keppel brought home another run to cut the deficit to one.

But the body blows delivered by Marathon pitcher Brock Warren the rest of the way weakened third-ranked Aquinas (25-4) until the final bell. Starting with Keppel’s groundout in the second, Warren retired the final 17 batters in a row as unranked Marathon — a regular postseason rival for the Blugolds — won 6-2.

“He’s a veteran pitcher who knows how to keep high school hitters off balance,” Aquinas coach Scott Bagniefski said of Warren. “He had an above-average fastball and threw it for a strike all the time, and then he had the curve ball and changeup.

“His command was excellent, his pacing was great, and he threw three pitches for strikes. And we’re a good hitting team, so give him credit for the job he did out there.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}