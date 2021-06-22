WIAA baseball: La Crosse Aquinas falls in Division 3 sectional semifinal

VIROQUA — The Aquinas High School baseball team survived the first punch thrown by Marathon during a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal at Park Bowl in Viroqua on Tuesday.
The Red Raiders scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning, and Chris Wilson’s RBI single in the top of the second got the Blugolds on the board. A ground ball hit by Kyle Keppel brought home another run to cut the deficit to one.
But the body blows delivered by Marathon pitcher Brock Warren the rest of the way weakened third-ranked Aquinas (25-4) until the final bell. Starting with Keppel’s groundout in the second, Warren retired the final 17 batters in a row as unranked Marathon — a regular postseason rival for the Blugolds — won 6-2.
“He’s a veteran pitcher who knows how to keep high school hitters off balance,” Aquinas coach Scott Bagniefski said of Warren. “He had an above-average fastball and threw it for a strike all the time, and then he had the curve ball and changeup.
“His command was excellent, his pacing was great, and he threw three pitches for strikes. And we’re a good hitting team, so give him credit for the job he did out there.”
Aquinas, which scored more than 10 runs eight times this season and plated 17 in a regional championship win over Westby, was held to one hit. Warren didn’t start a batter with a ball until Eddie Peters’ leadoff at-bat in the fourth and didn’t fall behind 2-0 until Jared Everson was batting with one out in the sixth.
The Red Raiders (18-7) took advantage of Chris Wilson’s 32-pitch first inning by scoring three times. Catcher Mike Hahn delivered the big blow with a double over the head of Keppel in left field that scored two runs, and Tyler Underwood followed with a sacrifice fly.
The Blugolds followed by showing their only signs of life offensively in the second. Eddie Peters reached on an error to lead off, and Calvin Hargrove was hit on the 10th pitch of his at-bat. A Riley Klar sacrifice bunt put both in scoring position for Wilson.
But Warren was back in control by the end of the inning for good. Aquinas hit three pitches out of the infield after Wilson’s single.
Everson, a first baseman who will play at the University of Minnesota next season, was 0 for 3 but made solid contact each time. He absolutely tagged a 3-2 pitch in the sixth that flew on a line drive right at Marathon center fielder Jake Sweno.
He was impressed by Warren’s performance, which included 89 pitches during a complete game. Everson also thought it was just a bad day for the offense to struggle.
“I thought we had some good at-bats, but we should have had some better ones,” Everson said. “That’s just baseball. There are days where the bats aren’t there, and that’s what happened to us today.”