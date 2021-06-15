WIAA baseball: Onalaska wins back-and-forth D1 regional semifinal against Tomah

ONALASKA — After Michael Savarin rounded third base, the Onalaska High School baseball team’s senior catcher looked back at the home dugout with his mouth wide open in apparent astonishment.
But he was actually relieved.
The Hilltoppers’ five-run lead had slipped away, and they trailed Tomah by one when senior center fielder Mason Manglitz stepped to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the fifth.
Standing on second, all Savarin could think about was an error he made in the top of the first, which cost his team what could have been the game’s deciding run.
But those troubles melted away as Manglitz sent a double over Benny Pierce’s head in left field to bring in Maddox Hoff from third and Savarin behind him to give the lead back to Onalaska.
“I was like, ‘Thank you,’” Savarin said. “I was like, ‘Thank you, Mason, for having my back.’”
It was the second multi-RBI hit from Manglitz, and it proved to be the difference in a back-and-forth, error-filled 10-9 win for the third-seeded Hilltoppers over the sixth-seeded Timberwolves in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal on Tuesday night.
“I had a bad swing earlier in the count, just got to forget about it and move on and focus on the next pitch. So that’s what I did,” Manglitz said of his double. “Obviously, two outs, need to put it in play, so I just thought about hitting it on a line, and it worked out for me.”
Manglitz was 2 for 5 with a triple, a double and five RBI, and his hits came in the only two innings that Onalaska (13-9) scored runs. Shortstop Griffin Schultz, third baseman Wade Fox and first baseman August Brandt also had two hits for the Hilltoppers, who will play at second-seeded Baraboo in a regional final on Thursday.
Onalaska took advantage of an error by Pierce with the bases loaded in the second inning, in which they scored six runs to go up 6-1. The Hilltoppers added four more in the fifth, but Tomah (9-11) scored eight unanswered in between.
A walk, an error and a well-placed bunt loaded the bases for the Timberwolves with no outs in the top of the third inning. Catcher Tucker Francis singled to left to bring in right fielder Charlie Joyce, and third baseman Braeden Pierce followed by bringing in Evan Long to cut Onalaska’s lead to 6-3.
Three batters later, second baseman Luke Duncan squeezed a ground ball through the left side to bring Tomah within 6-4, and the Timberwolves carried that momentum into the fourth and fifth.
Hilltoppers starting pitcher Evan Gamoke hit Joyce to lead off the fourth inning, and Long connected on an 0-1 pitch in the ensuing at-bat for a line drive, two-run home run to left center field, which tied the game.
Long hit another two-run home run in the fifth — this one with two outs off senior Bryce Hoeft — to put Tomah in front 9-6.
“We wanted to pitch him away and not throw him a strike,” said Onalaska coach Brock Gnadt, whose team had four errors. “But we left one over the middle, and he took advantage of it. We knew he was a good player, and going back, I probably would have done something different.”
Long finished 2 for 4 with four RBI, while Drew Brookman was 3 for 5 with an RBI and Francis had two hits.
“(I’m) glad we didn’t give up,” said Timberwolves coach Ryan Brookman, whose team had three errors. “Got down 6-1, glad we showed some heart. A lot of times, we’ve done that early in the year — kind of packed it in, gave up — but very proud of our boys to fight back and take the lead.”
But the Hilltoppers didn’t give up either.
Hoeft led off the bottom of the fifth with a single to center, and Brandt drove him in with a double down the left field line in the next at-bat. Sam Pica came in to pinch run for Brandt, and he advanced to third on an errant pickoff attempt before scoring on a single by Hoff with the infield in.
Gamoke flew out to left for the inning’s second out before a hard-hit ground ball off the bat of Savarin took a tough hop and couldn’t be cleanly handled by Duncan at second. The error allowed Hoff to move to third, and Savarin stole second before Manglitz’s go-ahead double.
“He’s just a gamer,” Gnadt said of Manglitz. “... He’s always up there battling, and that’s what you want. Good mindset, and he’s been a leader of this team, and guys rely on him.”
Tomah, though, still had another chance in the top of the seventh.
Drew Brookman laced a one-out triple to right center field, and Onalaska intentionally walked Long with two outs. Long then stole second to give first baseman Josh Georgeson two runners in scoring position.
But Hoeft got Georgeson to bite on a high fastball for a strikeout to end the game.
“You get the guy to third there with one out, you think you’re going to somehow get him in, and we just didn’t,” Ryan Brookman said. “Kind of a microcosm of our season.”
The Hilltoppers, meanwhile, extend their season and look to continue the strong stretch of play that helped them win six of their final eight regular season games.
“We were doing really good at the end of the season, so we’ve got to keep carrying that in the next few games we play,” Manglitz said.
