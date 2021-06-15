WIAA baseball: Onalaska wins back-and-forth D1 regional semifinal against Tomah

ONALASKA — After Michael Savarin rounded third base, the Onalaska High School baseball team’s senior catcher looked back at the home dugout with his mouth wide open in apparent astonishment.

But he was actually relieved.

The Hilltoppers’ five-run lead had slipped away, and they trailed Tomah by one when senior center fielder Mason Manglitz stepped to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the fifth.

Standing on second, all Savarin could think about was an error he made in the top of the first, which cost his team what could have been the game’s deciding run.

But those troubles melted away as Manglitz sent a double over Benny Pierce’s head in left field to bring in Maddox Hoff from third and Savarin behind him to give the lead back to Onalaska.

“I was like, ‘Thank you,’” Savarin said. “I was like, ‘Thank you, Mason, for having my back.’”

It was the second multi-RBI hit from Manglitz, and it proved to be the difference in a back-and-forth, error-filled 10-9 win for the third-seeded Hilltoppers over the sixth-seeded Timberwolves in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal on Tuesday night.