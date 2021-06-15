WIAA baseball rooundup: La Crosse Aquinas, Westby to meet in D3 regional final

Westby 7, Viroqua 6

VIROQUA — The Norsemen scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning for a 7-5 lead and held on to beat the Blackhawks (21-6) for the first time after 11-5 and 12-0 losses during the regular season.

Second baseman Gavin Bergdahl gave Westby those two fifth-inning runs with a single, and Hudson Lipski and Trevor Lemke took care of the rest by shutting Viroqua down in the sixth and seventh.

The Blackhawks made four errors, and the miscues led to four unearned runs in the first inning. Evan Hubatch was Viroqua’s starting pitcher, and he lasted just ⅔ innings while allowing four runs — all unearned.

Sophomore Garrett Vatland was 4 for 4 with a double and two runs scored for Westby, which has won seven of its past nine games and will look for more revenge on Wednesday after an 8-3 regular-season loss to the Blugolds.

Clayton Slack and Braden Lendosky each had two hits for Viroqua, which was ranked ninth in Division 3.

Division 1

Sauk Prairie 6, Holmen 5 (8)