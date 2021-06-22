WIAA baseball roundup: Bangor falls to Southwestern in Division 4 sectional final

BLANCHARDVILLE, Wis. — The Bangor High School baseball team advanced to Tuesday's WIAA Division 4 sectional final with a win over Royall earlier in the day but ultimately fell to Southwestern 4-2 with a trip to the state tournament on the line.

The Cardinals out-hit the Wildcats 12 to four, but they committed one error and had their seven-game winning streak snapped to finish the season at 14-4.

Ashton Michek and David Hartley drove in a run apiece for Bangor, which led 1-0 after the third inning. But Southwestern tied the game in the bottom of the fourth and took the lead with three runs in the fifth.

The Cardinals plated one in the sixth but were scoreless in the seventh.

Hank Reader allowed just four hits in six innings on the mound but gave up four runs, only one of which was earned.

Michek finished 3 for 3 at the plate with two doubles, while Sam Wittmershaus and Dawson Daines each had two hits.

Division 2 sectional semifinal

Medford 7, Sparta 6 (8)

RICE LAKE, Wis. — The Spartans' postseason run came to a close, and they finished the season at 8-14.

