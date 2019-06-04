ALTOONA, Wis. — The Tomah High School baseball team was one win away from a spot in the WIAA Division 2 state tournament, but Antigo slammed the door on that opportunity Tuesday.
The Timberwolves managed to get by New Richmond 3-0 in an Altoona Sectional semifinal, but the Red Robins grabbed the state invitation with a 7-0 victory over Tomah in the championship game.
Antigo (19-5) built a 5-0 lead by the fourth inning and added a couple of late runs to qualify for its first state tournament since 1995. Tomah was also trying to qualify for the first time since 1995, when it lost in the Division 1 semifinals.
Senior left-hander Connor Prielipp made sure the Timberwolves got to the championship by striking out 15 and walking one while throwing a five-hit shutout against New Richmond.
New Richmond (20-8) was coming off a 17-0 victory in the regional finals and averaging 8.1 runs in its previous eight games.
All five of New Richmond’s hits were singles, and Tomah catcher Evan Long threw out the only runner that tried to steal a base.
The Timberwolves received two hits apiece from Long and Ryan Bernhardt. Bernhardt drove in two of Tomah’s three runs in the fifth inning, and Tyler Torkelson drove in the other. Evan Pedersen added a double.
Prielipp, a University of Alabama recruit, needed just 89 pitches for the complete game.
Long pitched the second game, and the Red Robins figured him out quickly with a five-run first inning. Tomah made two errors against Antigo and only managed four hits.
The Red Robins added single runs in the fourth and fifth innings, and Long allowed three earned runs on eight hits over 3⅓ innings.