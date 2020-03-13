WIAA basketball commentary: Coulee Region — and sports community — robbed of special moments

What would have happened Saturday afternoon had we been treated to a game that was one calendar year — maybe two or three, depending on which side you are on — in the making?
Would the Aquinas High School girls basketball team celebrated on the Resch Center floor with a gold ball for the third year in a row, or would Melrose-Mindoro have finally figured out what it took to beat the Blugolds after having their last three seasons end with a loss at their hands.
Aquinas (25-1) was dominant in Thursday's 73-42 win over Crandon to earn its spot in the championship game, and the Mustangs (26-1) were steadfast in finishing off a 57-55 overtime victory over Mishicot to take their place as one of the two teams left in Division 4 at the WIAA state tournament.
But the payoff will never be produced after the WIAA decided late Thursday night to stop the winter sports season in its tracks. No semifinals on Friday, no championship games Saturday and no sectional finals or state tournament for boys basketball because of rising concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
This isn't the way it was supposed to end for players, coaches or fans.
The qualm isn't with the WIAA, which made the choice it really had to make.
If the NBA, NHL, NCAA and so many other organizations concluded such drastic measures as suspending seasons and tournaments were necessary, the WIAA had to follow suit. The MSHSL did the same on Friday.
Public safety needs to be the priority. The people so closely connected to and invested in the success of these players and coaches — and those same players and coaches — need to be the priority.
But it's a tough way to end a season filled with such anticipation for the next two weekends.
In this instance, it means we very suddenly lose the privilege of watching some very special things performed by athletes oozing with talent, to which we've become accustomed.
No more watching Aquinas senior Lexi Donarski tip an opponent's pass and turn it into a layup at the other end of the court or hitting a textbook step-back jump shot. No more shaking our heads at another effortless 3-pointer flowing off the fingertips of Aquinas senior Taylor Theusch.
No more alley-oops thrown down by Central senior Johnny Davis. No more waiting to see just how Jordan Davis will dazzle us for an evening with his defense, ability to shoot and knack for throwing those alley-oops to his brother.
We get no more perfectly timed blocked shots or putbacks by Melrose-Mindoro senior Mesa Byom, left-handed drives to the basket by Calette Lockington or demonstrations of pure basketball athleticism from Emily Herzberg.
All of those things would have happened for the last time very soon, but on much different terms — better terms for everyone involved. Perhaps during championship scenarios with much different memories involved.
Aside from eventual outcomes that will never be determined, the situation also raises questions about the way some exciting storylines have been unfolding.
Would Terrance Thompson have continued the tear he's been on Saturday to help the Red Raiders qualify for a fifth straight state tournament? Could he have been a difference in helping them win the whole thing?
How many points could Caledonia senior Noah King have scored with two or three more games on the table after the Warriors (28-1) won the Section 1AA championship on Thursday? For the record, he finishes his career with 2,569.
Did Onalaska Luther's boys have a chance to beat Unity on Saturday and become state qualifiers for the first time ever, or could Blair-Taylor have bounced back from what was probably an emotional win over Bangor to beat Wauzeka-Steuben and qualify for the ninth time since 1994?
The Knights (15-11) had the chance to extend a Cinderella story and one about a group of players coming together at the right time to build an experience none of them may have seen coming a month ago.
Bangor's girls strung together a fabulous season and needed to play their very best basketball to win twice at the Resch Center. Could they have done it?
Speaking of best basketball, Melrose-Mindoro and Aquinas were primed to provide an exciting show on Saturday afternoon.
For the record, coach Joey Arneson thought his team's height, coupled with success in limiting turnovers, could have given the Mustangs their first state title.
Aquinas coach Dave Donarski was confident in his team's ability to control tempo and force Melrose-Mindoro into too many turnovers to overcome.
We'll never know which plan would have prevailed.
"It's one thing to have your season ended by losing to a team," Arneson said. "But to lose (the season) to a virus is tough. It's unfortunate to get to this point and have it taken away."
Arneson speaks for plenty of people with that observation.
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX