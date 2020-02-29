WIAA basketball: La Crosse Aquinas girls blow by Onalaska Luther for regional title

BY THE NUMBERS

28: Game-high points for Aquinas Lexi Donarski, who missed her first three shots but finished 11 of 20 from the field.

29: Turnovers for Onalaska Luther, 15 of which came in the first half.

15: Made 3-points for the Blugolds, who were 15 of 26, including four straight at one point.

18: Points for Luther’s Grace Manke, who was 6-for-7 from the field, including a 3-pointer, and 5-for-6 from the foul line.