WIAA basketball: La Crosse Aquinas girls blow by Onalaska Luther for regional title

In the room where the Aquinas High School girls basketball coaches gather the state’s top-ranked team for a post-game chat, there is a drawing of a stepladder on a whiteboard.
It has six steps, one for each tournament game the Blugolds anticipate playing.
Saturday night, Aquinas was able to write Onalaska Luther on Step 2 of that all-important ladder, as the Blugolds used laser-like 3-point shooting and a hornet-like defense to blow past the Knights 77-47 in a Division 4 regional final before a near-capacity crowd at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.
Aquinas (22-1), winners of 12 consecutive games, faces Mineral Point (21-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday in a Division 4 sectional semifinal at Edgewood High School in Madison. If it wins that game, Aquinas would play on Saturday for the right to return to the state tournament in Green Bay.
Aquinas drilled 15 of 26 3-point shots against Luther after going 16-for-31 from deep in a 50-point regional semifinal win over Darlington on Friday night.
“We just want the next one, the next step. Our ‘Ladder of Success,’ we have had that since we went to state the last four years. Every week, it has who are we preparing for,” Dave Donarski said of his two-time defending Division 4 state champions.
“Our kids have the right mindset. We need to relax and play with confidence and take that next step.”
Aquinas did exactly that in steamrolling two opponents en route to a regional title. It wasn’t easy Saturday night, at least for part of the first half, as Luther (15-9) used a strong opening half from senior Grace Manke to stay close for the first five minutes.
“I for sure thought we were in it. We just have to push harder and give it everything and shock everyone,” said Manke, who had 11 of her 18 points in the first half. “We have something to prove here, and I think we did it.”
Aquinas led 9-6 with 14 minutes, 43 seconds left in the first half, then did what it always does — runs off a streak of points, most of the time sparked by its defense. The Blugolds scored eight unanswered points, thanks to three steals, and kept pressuring and pressuring the Knights.
A steal and layup by one of the state’s top players, Aquinas senior Lexi Donarski, made it 30-12 before Luther knew what hit it. Luther had trouble with the Blugolds’ swarming defense all night, as it committed 15 turnovers in the first half and 29 for the game.
Donarski scored 16 of her game-high 28 points in the first half, but it was her eight steals that were as damaging as her points.
You have free articles remaining.
“I think part of it (slow start) was that we had to play back-to-back days. That is never easy, but there is a million steps that we need to take going forward with our defense. There is another level that we all know we can get to,” said Lexi Donarski, who surpassed the 2,000-point scoring mark of her career Friday night.
“We are getting the ball exactly where we want it, but we are missing a lot of interceptions that we have been working on. We are really close to being able to get, but we are not quite there yet. That is going to be a focus.”
There is no doubt the Blugolds were sharply focused when they shot the ball, as they drilled 8 of 14 3-pointers in the first half, including two each by Lexi Donarski, Kayla Bahr and Taylor Theusch. That red-hot shooting allowed Aquinas to build a 44-26 halftime lead.
“We shoot a lot in practice, so that helps a lot. It is definitely a big emphasis, and we just have a lot of big weapons on our team, it is just a lot of fun having kids who can shoot it,” said Theusch, who was 4-for-6 from 3-point land and finished with 14 points.
“It doesn’t surprise me, as we have a lot of kids that can shoot it so well. It is just so fun. It is a big thing that we work on, and it’s not easy being a good shooter.”
Luther scored consecutive baskets by Cassie Warren and Annabelle Koenig to pull within 52-32 with 14:27 left but would get no closer. Aquinas made sure of that when it went crazy from 3-point territory, nailing 3s on four consecutive possessions — one each by Theusch and Jacy Weisbrod, and two from Bri Bahr — during a 20-0 run.
In 4 minutes, 33 seconds, the game went from competitive to over.
“We knew that we had to make a run early because our first half was not as strong as we are used to, or as strong as it has been in other games,” said Lexi Donarski, who was 4-for-5 from deep.
“We knew that we had another level that we needed to get to at the start of the second half and we were able to do that.”
Between its 3-point shooting and its defense, the Blugolds made certain they were going to keep climbing the ladder. A ladder they are climbing for themselves, and for their injured teammate, senior Courtney Becker.
Becker, who was injured during the Holmen game on Feb. 13, remains out with a knee injury.
“Injuries suck, and it really sucks that it had to happen to Courtney as she is such a good kid, such a hard worker, such a great teammate,” Lexi Donarski said.
“It is really sad that is had to happen to her, but that is definitely a reason we fight like we do when we play.”