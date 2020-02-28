WIAA basketball: La Crosse Aquinas girls catch fire from 3, Lexi Donarski scores 2,000th point in Division 4 regional semifinal win

The 3-point barrage started with Taylor Theusch.

The Aquinas High School girls basketball senior sunk a triple from the right corner 5 seconds into Friday night’s WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal between the top-seeded Blugolds and eighth-seeded Darlington, and her teammates soon got in on the action from beyond the arc.

Jacy Weisbrod connected from deep on Aquinas’ next possession. Then Kayla Bahr buried a 3, then Theusch hit another one.

In all, Aquinas hit 13 3-pointers in the first half, the final of which came courtesy of Lexi Donarski, who beat the halftime buzzer with a 3 from near the volleyball line.

“We made a lot more than usual tonight, and that was really exciting,” Theusch said. “We just have a lot of kids that can stroke it, so it’s a lot of fun.”

The Blugolds finished 16-of-31 from 3 as they blew out the Redbirds 94-44 at the Reinhart Athletic Complex, the first step as they aim to return to the Resch Center in Green Bay and win their third straight state title.

Theusch led the way with 24 points and was 6 of 6 from beyond the arc, while Weisbrod made a trio of triples and had 14 points.