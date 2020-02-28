WIAA basketball: La Crosse Aquinas girls catch fire from 3, Lexi Donarski scores 2,000th point in Division 4 regional semifinal win

The 3-point barrage started with Taylor Theusch.
The Aquinas High School girls basketball senior sunk a triple from the right corner 5 seconds into Friday night’s WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal between the top-seeded Blugolds and eighth-seeded Darlington, and her teammates soon got in on the action from beyond the arc.
Jacy Weisbrod connected from deep on Aquinas’ next possession. Then Kayla Bahr buried a 3, then Theusch hit another one.
In all, Aquinas hit 13 3-pointers in the first half, the final of which came courtesy of Lexi Donarski, who beat the halftime buzzer with a 3 from near the volleyball line.
“We made a lot more than usual tonight, and that was really exciting,” Theusch said. “We just have a lot of kids that can stroke it, so it’s a lot of fun.”
The Blugolds finished 16-of-31 from 3 as they blew out the Redbirds 94-44 at the Reinhart Athletic Complex, the first step as they aim to return to the Resch Center in Green Bay and win their third straight state title.
Theusch led the way with 24 points and was 6 of 6 from beyond the arc, while Weisbrod made a trio of triples and had 14 points.
“I just heard Taylor was 6-for-6; that’s insane,” Donarski said. “We know she’s capable of that, but it’s awesome for her to be able to go out there and score like that.”
“Taylor Theusch, Jacy Weisbrod — they’re special shooters. Like, they’re crazy good,” added Aquinas coach Dave Donarski, whose team improved to 21-1. “When they’re making them, we kind of expect it. We’re so blessed with that.”
It was also a big night for Lexi Donarski, who scored her 2,000th career point on a free throw with 17 minutes, 29 seconds left in the second half. The Iowa State commit finished with 22 points, eight assists and four steals.
“It’s a great milestone, but I couldn’t do any of it without all my teammates and the coaches that put in all the time,” Lexi Donarski said. “It’s obviously been a goal of mine, but it’s not the thing that I’m focused on. We’re just focused as a team to try to get the win every time.”
That focus was evident from the start Friday night.
In addition to their hot shooting, the Blugolds brought their usual pressure on the defensive end and forced turnover after turnover. A Donarski steal and layup pushed Aquinas’ lead to 18-2 with 14:27 left in the first half.
The Blugolds’ intensity on defense was key to not only setting their up-tempo pace, it also made it difficult for Darlington (12-11) to throw good entry passes to 6-foot-4 senior Allison Thompson.
Thompson, who finished with 17 points, had her team’s first nine points, but by the time Taylor Wedig scored with 8:41 left in the half, the Blugolds led 36-11.
Bahr, who finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds, was often tasked with guarding Thompson as Courtney Becker remained out with her knee injury. Bahr was solid in the paint and did a good job of limiting Thompson’s touches and keeping her off the offensive glass.
“Kayla Bahr is the most underrated and underappreciated player in the state of Wisconsin, and it’s happened since her freshman year,” Dave Donarski said. “She’ll do anything we need to win. And when it’s like, I need to score it, I can score it. When I need to rebound it, I’ll rebound it.”
Macy Donarski added 14 points, eight steals and five assists for Aquinas, which will host Onalaska Luther in the regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday. The fourth-seeded Knights beat fifth-seeded Belleville 60-43 on Friday night.
“I think they’re disciplined offensively, and I think they guard it pretty well,” Dave Donarski said of Onalaska Luther. “They’ve got really, really good length with both the Koenig kids (Rachel and Annabelle) and then (Grace) Manke.”