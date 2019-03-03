The Aquinas High School girls basketball team has been awarded the No. 1 seed for the upcoming state tournament at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
The Blugolds (25-1), who have been ranked first in Division 4 all season by The Associated Press, will begin the Thursday's night session by squaring off with the fourth-seeded Milwaukee Academy of Science (19-5) at 6:35 p.m.
Second-seeded and third-ranked Melrose-Mindoro (25-1) plays third-seeded and second-ranked Colby (25-0) in the second semifinal, and the winners of those games meet around 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the championship game.
Saturday's championship games are scheduled to begin at 11:05 a.m. and start with Division 5. Divisions 4, 3, 2 and 1 follow in order.
Aquinas beat Melrose-Mindoro in last year's championship game, and the possibility of a rematch exists.
Fifth-ranked Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (24-2) is seeded fourth in Division 3 in its first state appearance. The Red Hawks beat Hayward 47-22 on Saturday to become first-time qualifiers.
G-E-T meets Marshall (24-2), which won last year's championship, at 1:35 p.m. Thursday. Second-seeded Laconia (25-1) plays third-seeded Freedom (17-7) in the second semifinal.