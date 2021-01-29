WIAA basketball: La Crosse Center to host three divisions of state tournaments

The La Crosse Center will be one of two venues to host the WIAA boys and girls state basketball tournaments this season, the WIAA said in a release Friday afternoon.

Three of the five divisions of both the boys and girls state tournaments will be held at the La Crosse Center, the release states. Those divisions will be determined at a later date.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to partner with the La Crosse Center to be a host site for the girls and boys basketball tournament,” WIAA Assistant Director Kate Peterson Abiad said in the release.

“Art Fahey, on behalf of the La Crosse Center, has worked hard to provide us with a plan that will offer a tremendous experience for state-bound athletes, in a safety conscious environment. As always, the city of La Crosse has extended a warm welcome to the WIAA and our state tournament endeavors.”

The girls tournament is scheduled for Feb. 25-27, while the boys tournament is slated for March 4-6. Both the semifinals and championship for each division will be played on one of those three days, the release says.

Depending on which divisions the La Crosse Center hosts, some Coulee Region teams could have the opportunity to play close to home.

