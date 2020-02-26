WIAA basketball: La Crosse Logan pulls away from Tomah in Division 2 regional quarterfinal

Words needed to be said at a high decibel level to grab the attention of the Logan High School girls basketball team, then repeated to shake the Rangers out of their first-half doldrums.
Abby Wiedman, the Rangers’ coach, was more than willing to do so.
Whatever Wiedman said, it worked as Logan shook off a lackluster first half en route to a 63-47 victory over a determined Tomah team in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal at the Logan fieldhouse Tuesday night.
The Rangers (12-11) and the No. 6 seed, will face No. 3 seed Central (16-6) in a regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday at Central. Tomah, which lost all three meetings against the Rangers this season, finishes at 3-20.
“I think we kind of came in a little too casual and at halftime we really laid into them,” said Weidman, whose team led just 40-34 at the break.
“We were like, ‘You’ve got to be angry and be competitive and dig in on defense.’ They (Tomah) scored three points in the first 13 minutes of that second half.
“We really dug in and I think it really showed. We just have to keep riding that out on Friday.”
Tomah, which was coming off a humbling 81-8 loss to Aquinas on Feb. 20, certainly didn’t resemble that team in the first half. The Timberwolves trailed 11-4 before rallying to knot the game at 15 on a layup by Ella Plueger at the 9-minute, 47-second mark. The game remained close throughout the rest of the first half, as a 3-pointer by Lauren Noth brought Tomah within 25-24.
“We go out and score eight points against Aquinas last week, then we come back to have that first half, that’s pretty impressive for a team to still have that much guts this time of the year,” Tomah coach Mark Von Haden said.
“I was very proud of their effort in the first half. That is our highest (scoring) half of the season, definitely.”
Tomah, in fact, had surpassed the 40-point mark just three times this season -- for an entire game. The Timberwolves hit 13 of 25 field-goal attempts, and were 3-for-7 behind the arc in the first 18 minutes. While Logan connected on 15 of 34 first-half field goals and 9 of 13 first-half free throws, it was the Rangers’ lack of defensive intensity that Wiedman simply wouldn’t stand for.
“We worked so hard at practice all week and we came in the first half taking it easy because we beat them twice,” said Logan senior Jenna Davis, who scored 12 of her game-high 15 points in the first half.
“It was like, ‘Oh, we are not going to take it as serious as we thought.’
She (Wiedman) yelled us in the classroom and said we need to get our act together and start playing defense better and scoring.”
The Rangers listened, then turned their coach’s words into action in the second half. Jenna Davis scored on a putback and her sophomore sister, Jojo, drained a 3-pointer to spark an 8-0 second-half opening run to push the score to 48-34. A basket by Alexis Spiers broke a 3-minute, 28-second scoring drought for Tomah, but it didn't matter.
Logan sophomore guard Ashley Janisch sparked an 11-0 Rangers’ run with three 3-pointers as Logan’s lead ballooned to 59-36 with just over 6 minutes remaining.
Janisch was 4-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 12 points.
“When I just get confident with the ball, it just starts going in. You need the confidence to put them in,” said Janisch, who drained six 3-pointers in a game against Mauston earlier this season.
Wiedman knew Janisch was more than capable of hitting from deep.
“At the beginning of the year she hit a ton of 3s. She kind of has been in a slump the last couple of games,” Wiedman said of Janisch.
“The confidence was low, but tonight she caught and shot the ball well. Catch-and-shoot, catch-and-shoot, that’s what we wanted. She is a great shooter and has to keep that confidence going Friday.”
While Tomah started the second half 1-for-20 from the field and eventually went 4-for-26, Logan sank 8 of 23 field-goal attempts, including 3 of 7 from beyond the arc, to erase any thoughts of a Tomah upset.
Claire Borsheim added 10 points for Logan, which finished 23 of 57 (40 percent) from the field and 12 of 22 from the foul line.
“They communicated much better in the second half. It was night and day, the energy in the second half was phenomenal and the bench got involved,” Wiedman said of her team, which earned its first tournament win since the 2016-17 season.
“We hit some shots and I think it just kind of kept rolling. I think we needed a good win to carry into Friday.”