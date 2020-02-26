WIAA basketball: La Crosse Logan pulls away from Tomah in Division 2 regional quarterfinal

“We go out and score eight points against Aquinas last week, then we come back to have that first half, that’s pretty impressive for a team to still have that much guts this time of the year,” Tomah coach Mark Von Haden said.

“I was very proud of their effort in the first half. That is our highest (scoring) half of the season, definitely.”

Tomah, in fact, had surpassed the 40-point mark just three times this season -- for an entire game. The Timberwolves hit 13 of 25 field-goal attempts, and were 3-for-7 behind the arc in the first 18 minutes. While Logan connected on 15 of 34 first-half field goals and 9 of 13 first-half free throws, it was the Rangers’ lack of defensive intensity that Wiedman simply wouldn’t stand for.

“We worked so hard at practice all week and we came in the first half taking it easy because we beat them twice,” said Logan senior Jenna Davis, who scored 12 of her game-high 15 points in the first half.

“It was like, ‘Oh, we are not going to take it as serious as we thought.’

She (Wiedman) yelled us in the classroom and said we need to get our act together and start playing defense better and scoring.”