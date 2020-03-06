WIAA basketball: Melrose-Mindoro starts slow before pulling away from Neillsville in sectional semifinal win

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Our goal right away was to try to get a nice lead and force them to play at our tempo, and we didn’t do that,” said Arneson. “At halftime, we talked about how we weren’t aggressive, and I felt like (Neillsville) took us out of our offense at times.”

The Warriors, ranked eighth in the latest AP poll, had kept 14 teams under 30 points scoring this season with crisp offense and a packed zone defense. They were able to mostly contain the Melrose-Mindoro offense — which had come in averaging better than 68 points per game — at least for the first half.

“I think we were just settling for the 3 because we thought we just needed to get points on the board,” said Frey, who connected on three 3-pointers en route to a game-high 15 points. “We’re really used to pushing the ball, and that usually gets us a lot more points on the board and more fast breaks, but they really slowed it down. We just had to stick to our guns and keep pushing the ball in the post.”

The interior presence of 6-foot-3 Mesa Byom and 6-foot Emily Herzberg, both South Dakota State commits, not only contributed 10 and eight points, respectively, but helped Melrose-Mindoro tally 10 blocked shots and numerous others that were altered on the way up.