WIAA basketball: No. 4 La Crosse Central takes down top-ranked Onalaska in D2 sectional semifinal

“(Fielding) has had it in him since he was a freshman playing with us last year,” Davis said. “Somebody had to bring it out of him and I finally decided to, and look what he did.

“If he keeps producing like that, we’ll probably win a gold ball, no doubt.”

Davis finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and Terrance Thompson continued his strong play with 13 points and seven blocks, a performance that earned him a piggyback ride from Central coach Todd Fergot after the game.

“I just said, ‘T, you work so hard that you can’t make your way into the locker room, I’ll carry your tail right in.’ That’s what I told him,” Fergot said. “That was just me following through on a promise I made.”

“He brought that (squat) belt because he didn’t want to break his back,” Thompson added with a smile.

Thompson helped anchor the Red Raiders’ defense, which gave the Hilltoppers (23-2) fits.

Central switched between a 1-2-2 and a 2-3 zone, which cut off Onalaska’s driving lanes. Even when the Hilltoppers got open looks from outside, they struggled to connect. Onalaska finished 14 of 41 (34 percent) from the field and 6 of 20 (30 percent) from 3.