WIAA basketball: Onalaska girls beat La Crosse Central for sixth straight regional title

ONALASKA — When Onalaska High School girls basketball junior Olivia Gamoke picked up her fourth foul and headed to the bench with 14 minutes, 22 seconds left in the second half of the Hilltoppers’ WIAA Division 2 regional final against Central on Saturday night, teammate Lexi Miller was nervous as their team clung to a three-point lead. So was Lauren Arenz.

“Obviously, (Gamoke) is one of our other point guards, and she was shooting pretty well tonight and she’s a really good attacker,” Arenz said. “So I was a little nervous, but I knew that we had bench players and other teammates that could step up.”

Arenz was right.

After an offensive rebound, Arenz hit a 3-pointer to push Onalaska’s lead back to six points with 13:08 to play. The Red Raiders, who swept the Hilltoppers in the regular season, responded with five straight points, but Miller buried a 3 on the next possession, the first of 13 unanswered points for Onalaska.

That proved to be the knockout blow, and the second-seeded Hilltoppers pulled away from third-seeded Central for a 47-34 win at Charles Deeth Fieldhouse. Onalaska has now won six straight regional titles and will play fourth-seeded New Richmond in the sectional semifinal next Thursday.