WIAA basketball: Onalaska holds on to beat New Richmond, advances to third sectional final in five years

As quickly as the Onalaska High School girls basketball team built a double-digit lead midway through the first half of its WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal game against New Richmond, the Hilltoppers watched it nearly vanish just as fast late in the second half.
After junior Olivia Gamoke buried a 3-pointer from the left wing with 4 minutes, 58 seconds to play to extend Onalaska’s lead to 12 points, the Tigers rattled off eight straight points, the last of which came via a steal and layup by Jessica Hagman to cut the deficit to four with 2:26 to play.
Then, as they did throughout the game, the second-seeded Hilltoppers clamped down on defense.
Fourth-seeded New Richmond scored just two more points the rest of the way, and Gamoke hit four free throws to help Onalaska seal a 52-46 win Thursday night at Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium at Central High School. The Hilltoppers advance to their third sectional final in five years.
Onalaska (20-5) will meet the same opponent it has in its previous two sectional title games: top-seeded Hortonville (24-1), which beat Rhinelander 87-27 on Thursday night. The Hilltoppers beat the Polar Bears 59-52 in 2016 but lost 69-59 in 2018.
“Our goal kind of all year was to get to the Hortonville game,” Onalaska coach Shane Schmeling said. “We know they’re very, very good, but we wanted a crack at them.”
“We’re excited to get a rematch,” senior Kenzie Miller added.
Miller is a big reason why her team will get that opportunity. She finished with a game-high 19 points, 15 of which came in the first half. The Hilltoppers also got double-digit points from Gamoke, who scored 10 of her 15 points in the second half.
“(Miller) didn’t really miss in the first half,” Gamoke said. “I think everyone, offensively and defensively, really brought it in the beginning.”
Lauren Arenz added eight points, including a pair of second-half 3s, for Onalaska and seemingly found every cutting Hilltopper for layups. The senior was also tasked with guarding Hagman, who was New Richmond’s (19-6) leading scorer heading into Thursday night at 14.8 points per game.
Hagman was scoreless in the first half and finished with eight points.
“Lauren’s taken the other team’s best player pretty much all year long, and she’s just always up for that challenge,” Schmeling said. “That’s what I give her so much credit for — she just works her tail off on the defensive end, yet she’s still a factor on offense with her vision and then hit a couple big 3s.”
“It was difficult because I knew she could shoot from anywhere on the court,” Arenz added. “I knew I was faster than her, so that was a plus. I just always had to know where she was on the court and make sure everyone else knew as well. I think we just had a really good connection on the court (defensively).”
Miller scored Onalaska’s first seven points of the game, and Gamoke hit a 3 to put the Hilltoppers up 10-6 with 13:26 left in the first half. The teams traded buckets over the next 5 minutes until that defensive connection Arenz noted made itself felt.
Much like it did in its regional final game against Central, Onalaska switched up defenses on New Richmond, bouncing between man-to-man and 1-3-1 and 2-3 zones. It took its toll on the Tigers.
After Miller scored on back-to-back possessions — first on a spin to the hoop, then off an assist from Arenz — Arenz came away with a steal that ended with a Lexi Miller layup. Molly Garrity intercepted a pass a few possessions later, which Arenz eventually turned into points after an offensive rebound to cap a 10-0 run that extended Onalaska’s lead to 28-15 with 6:51 left in the half.
“We like to switch it up on teams a lot, just to get them thinking,” Gamoke said. “I think it really messes with them on offense and defense. They have to run a lot of different things. I think that’s one of our strengths.”
New Richmond scored just two points in the final 8 minutes of the first half, and Arenz found Kenzie Miller underneath the basket on the final possession before the break to put the Hilltoppers up 30-17 at the half.
“(Arenz) is amazing. I’ve played with her since probably fourth grade, and she’s one of the best I know at being point guard,” Kenzie Miller said.
Onalaska led by double digits for much of the second half before holding off the Tigers’ late charge, led by Hagman and Barb Kling. Kling led New Richmond with 14 points.
The Hilltoppers will take on Hortonville at 5 p.m. Saturday at Marshfield. The Polar Bears are led by senior forward Macy McGlone, who entered Thursday night averaging 17.8 points per game.
“We’ve got to take care of the ball,” Schmeling said. “They’re kind of like Aquinas where they really get out, force turnovers and get out in transition. They put a lot of points up. We’re not going to want to run up and down the floor with them.”