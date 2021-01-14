WIAA basketball: Postseason division shakeup announced

If the Aquinas High School girls basketball team gets to play in a WIAA state tournament this season, it won't be chasing another Division 4 state championship.
The Blugolds, who won championships in 2018, 2019 and advanced to the 2020 title game before the season was ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, were moved up to Division 3 on Thursday as the state association reorganized its boys and girls postseason assignments. The changes were made due to following official announcement that several teams around the state won't be participating.
Central and Holmen also jumped and will compete in Division 1 brackets. Bangor is another team that moved from Division 5 to Division 4.
Here is how things look after Thursday's adjustments:
Division 1: Central, Holmen.
Division 2: Logan, Onalaska, Sparta, Tomah, Black River Falls, West Salem
Division 3: Aquinas, Arcadia, G-E-T, Viroqua, Westby, Prairie du Chien
Division 4: Bangor, Blair-Taylor, Brookwood, Cashton, Onalaska Luther, Melrose-Mindoro
Division 5: De Soto