 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WIAA basketball: Postseason division shakeup announced
alert top story

WIAA basketball: Postseason division shakeup announced

{{featured_button_text}}

If the Aquinas High School girls basketball team gets to play in a WIAA state tournament this season, it won't be chasing another Division 4 state championship.

The Blugolds, who won championships in 2018, 2019 and advanced to the 2020 title game before the season was ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic,  were moved up to Division 3 on Thursday as the state association reorganized its boys and girls postseason assignments. The changes were made due to following official announcement that several teams around the state won't be participating.

Central and Holmen also jumped and will compete in Division 1 brackets. Bangor is another team that moved from Division 5 to Division 4.

Here is how things look after Thursday's adjustments:

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Division 1: Central, Holmen.

Division 2: Logan, Onalaska, Sparta, Tomah, Black River Falls, West Salem

Division 3: Aquinas, Arcadia, G-E-T, Viroqua, Westby, Prairie du Chien

Division 4: Bangor, Blair-Taylor, Brookwood, Cashton, Onalaska Luther, Melrose-Mindoro

Division 5: De Soto

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News