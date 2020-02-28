WIAA basketball roundup: Onalaska girls advance to Division 2 regional final

ONALASKA — Behind junior Olivia Gamoke’s game-high 18 points, the second-seeded Onalaska High School girls basketball team beat seventh-seeded Medford 46-37 in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal Friday night in Onalaska.

The Hilltoppers (18-5) will host third-seeded Central, which beat Logan 67-53 on Friday night, at 7 p.m. Saturday for the regional title.

Onalaska outscored the Raiders 26-17 in the second half, thanks in large part to Molly Garrity, who scored all 12 of her points after the break. Garrity and Gamoke hit two 3-pointers each.

Lexi Miller added seven points, including making 3 of 5 free-throw attempts, but the Hilltoppers were just 5-of-16 from the line as a team.

Marissa Fronk led Medford (17-7) with 12 points.

New Richmond 61, Holmen 56

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. — Despite a game-high 22 points from Sydney Jahr, the fifth-seeded Vikings (13-10) never led and saw their season come to an end.

The fourth-seeded Tigers (18-5) had three players in double figures, including 12 points apiece from Barb Kling and Leah DeYoung.

Lexi Jeffers (11 points) was also in double figures for Holmen.