WIAA: Board of Control votes for fall sports delay
HIGH SCHOOL

The WIAA Board of Control on Thursday voted through a motion to begin the fall season for girls swimming, girls tennis, boys and girls cross country and girls golf on Aug. 17 and football, boys soccer and boys and girls volleyball on Sept. 7.

The association also said it will discuss in the future a plan for schools not able to compete in the fall to have their seasons later in the school year.

The Board voted against an amendment to the motion that would have moved the start date for football, volleyball and soccer up to Aug. 24 before passing the motion.

Check back later for an update to this story.

