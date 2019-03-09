The crowd wasn’t too loud, and the moment wasn’t too big for the Bangor High School boys basketball team in its WIAA Division 5 sectional final on Saturday.
Grant Manke established himself down low right off the bat, and the Cardinals held off Southwestern down the stretch in a 70-60 win over the Wildcats in front of an estimated crowd of 1,800 at the Logan fieldhouse.
The win sends second-ranked Bangor (25-1) back to the Kohl Center for the state tournament, and chance to defend the championship it won last March.
Manke, the Cardinals’ 6-foot-5 junior forward, powered his way to a game-high 23 points and 17 rebounds. He had nine of those points in the opening five minutes to help Bangor jump out to a 14-5 lead.
“Grant is so athletic with soft hands and works so hard inside that he’s a tough matchup for anybody to try to handle one-on-one, or even two-on-one,” Bangor coach Jacob Pederson said. “He works so hard at getting offensive rebounds as well that he’s just a hard person to try to control.”
Sophomore Zane Langrehr scored 16 points, including four 3-pointers, for the Cardinals to provide a needed perimeter attack as Southwestern routinely double- and triple-teamed Manke in the post.
“He’s a great player, and a lot of teams have double-teamed him throughout the season. When it’s there, we let him know, and that creates open shots for us,” Langrehr said of Manke. “We have guys on the team that can knock down those shots, and once we start knocking down those shots, teams don’t know what to do.”
Bangor was able to extend a 37-26 halftime lead to 54-34 midway through the second half, but Southwestern (15-11) kept things interesting by closing the gap to single digits with 3:22 still to play.
The Cardinals beat the Wildcats 76-36 in a sectional final at Logan a season ago, but Pederson knew that things would be a bit tighter this time around.
“Coming back for the second year in a row in this game, we knew that they were going to give it their all,” Pederson said. “They’re pretty senior-heavy, and they like to get you off your game and be physical.”
The Wildcats were successful and pushing the pace and making things a bit frenetic for stretches, but playing in a sectional final for the fourth straight season gave the veteran Cardinals players like seniors Trevor Jones (12 points) and Jaymeson Freit (3-for-4 from the free-throw line in the final minute) the experience needed to hold on.
“It definitely helps having played a nonconference schedule and having played in this game now four years in a row,” Pederson said. “Being on the other end of it the first two years and then getting over the hump (last year). Some of the players from last year having felt that success of winning and going on to state, I think that comfort level gets in there and it doesn’t feel like such a big stage.”
The majority of the games for the Cardinals during the regular season were decided by a comfortable margin, but Jones said experiences like Saturday are what really get the juices flowing.
“It’s hard because you don’t get the really close, intense games until the playoffs,” Jones said. “When you get them, it’s the best feeling to have that loud atmosphere and know that everyone is there supporting you.
“These are the best games out there. The atmosphere of playing in this is the best that any high-schooler could ever have.”
Without a senior-heavy lineup similar to the one that rolled through two games in Madison a season ago, Jones knew it would be a battle to get back to the state tournament.
“Our goal was to try to get back to the Kohl Center, and from there, try and take care of business,” the senior guard said. “So far, we’ve accomplished that, and it feels amazing.”