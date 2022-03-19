WIAA boys basketball: Bangor falls to Randolph in Division 5 state championship

MADISON — The Bangor High School boys basketball team knew it would have to limit Sam Grieger if it were to leave the Kohl Center with its second WIAA Division 5 state title in program history.

Randolph’s talented 6-foot-4 senior guard set a scoring record with 41 points in Friday’s semifinal, and the Cardinals frequently face-guarded him or sent multiple defenders his way.

But that meant Bangor wasn’t able to give as much attention to the Rockets’ size inside.

That proved costly as top-seeded Randolph dominated in the paint and pulled away in the second half to hand the second-seeded Cardinals a 65-51 loss in Saturday’s state championship.

Bangor (25-5) was within five points at half after senior forward Ashton Michek beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer from the left corner, but the Rockets (28-2) re-established their presence in the lane to start the second half with a bucket by 6-foot-6 senior forward Travis Alvin.

Senior forward Gunner Ellenburg answered with a 3-pointer for the Cardinals, but 6-foot-4 senior forward Ben Nieman scored inside on the ensuing possession.

And after Alvin made a free throw and put back an offensive rebound, Bangor trailed 37-28 with 14 minutes, 48 seconds to play.

Alvin finished with 21 points and seven rebounds, while Nieman had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Cardinals senior guard Will Reader trimmed into the deficit with a drive to the hoop, but Randolph went on an 13-0 run — featuring 3-pointers from sophomore guard Karter Meredith and buckets inside from Alvin and Nieman after offensive rebounds — to go up 50-30 with 10:07 left.

The Cardinals trailed by at least 17 points until the game’s final minute.

Ellenburg led Bangor with 14 points, while junior guard Dustin McDonald had 13 points and Reader added 10. But McDonald had only three points in the second half, and junior guard Tanner Jones was held scoreless on 0-of-8 shooting.

Grieger scored 21 points, but the Cardinals didn’t give him many open looks and 11 of his points came from the free-throw line.

The Cardinals grabbed an early lead in the first half behind four quick points from McDonald and a pair of free throws from Ellenburg.

Out of the gates, they also did well to limit Grieger with McDonald frequently face-guarding him.

But Bangor struggled with top-seeded Randolph's size inside, particularly on the defensive end.

Alvin created space in the lane, put back an offensive rebound and had six straight points during a 9-0 run that gave the Rockets an 11-7 edge with 12:28 left in the first half.

Grieger capped that run with his first points of the game on a floater in the lane, and he followed a 3-pointer from McDonald with another floater.

But Ellenburg hit a triple from the right corner after a zip pass from Jones to tie the game at 13-13 with 10:59 left before the break.

Randolph responded with a 7-0 spurt after taking advantage of one of the Cardinals' five first-half turnovers.

Bangor pulled within 20-17 with 7:16 left in the half after a baseline layup from Reader and a reverse layup from senior guard Mathieu Oesterle, but the Rockets pushed their lead back to seven on a baseline floater from Grieger before Michek eventually hit his 3-pointer.

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

