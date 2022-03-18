WIAA boys basketball: Bangor grinds out win over Hurley in Division 5 semifinal

MADISON — A late steal by junior guard Dustin McDonald helped the Bangor High School boys basketball team grind out a 62-54 win over Hurley in a WIAA Division 5 state semifinal on Friday at the Kohl Center.

The second-seeded Cardinals, who will play top-seeded Randolph in the state championship on Saturday, led by nine points in the first half and the second half but couldn’t put the third-seeded NorthStars away.

Senior forward Gunner Ellenburg and Jones scored early in the second half as Bangor (25-4) extended its 35-29 halftime lead.

But Hurley stormed back with a flurry of 3-pointers to take a 41-38 edge with 13 minutes, 17 seconds to play.

The teams traded the lead back and forth for the rest of the game until Jones scored with 2:30 left to put the Cardinals in from 56-54.

The NorthStars came up empty on their next two possessions before McDonald made a free throw then had a steal on the other end. He then made two free throws with 22 seconds left to all but seal Bangor’s win.

Jones finished with 18 points, while senior forward Will Reader had 14 and McDonald had 12.

The Cardinals closed the first half on an 8-2 run, sparked by an old-fashioned three-point play from Reader on a reverse layup.

McDonald followed with a 3-pointer from the right corner on Bangor's next possession before Braxton Sbraggia scored inside for the Northstars.

But Jones hit McDonald on a backdoor cut with four seconds left in the half to give the Cardinals their edge at the break.

Jones had his team's first points via a 3 from the left corner, which gave the Cardinals a 3-2 edge with 16 minutes, 41 seconds left in the half.

Bangor had the next five points — thanks to buckets from McDonald and Reader — and the Cardinals pushed their lead to 19-10 with 10:31 left in the half on a drive to the lane by Ellenburg.

Bangor had 26 points in the paint in the first half despite Hurley's size but turned the ball over 11 times, which helped the NorthStars battle back while McDonald and Jones were on the bench with two fouls apiece.

Hurley used an 11-0 run, capped by a steal and layup from Matt DiGiorgio, to go up 23-21 with 6:17 left in the half.

The teams were then tied at 27-27 before the Cardinals' went on their run to close the half.

