WIAA boys basketball: Bangor leads Hurley at half of Division 5 semifinal

MADISON — The Bangor High School boys basketball team leads Hurley 35-29 at halftime of Friday's WIAA Division 5 state semifinal at the Kohl Center.

The second-seeded Cardinals closed the half on an 8-2 run, sparked by an old-fashioned three-point play from senior forward Will Reader on a reverse layup.

Junior guard Dustin McDonald followed with a 3-pointer from the right corner on Bangor's next possession before Braxton Sbraggia scored inside for the third-seeded Northstars.

But junior guard Tanner Jones hit McDonald on a backdoor cut with four seconds left in the half to give the Cardinals their edge at the break.

Reader leads Bangor with 11 points, while McDonald has nine despite being in foul trouble. Jones also has two fouls but has scored three points and dished out four assists.

Jones' points came early in the game on a 3 from the left corner, which gave the Cardinals a 3-2 edge with 16 minutes, 41 seconds left in the half.

Bangor had the next five points — thanks to buckets from McDonald and Reader — and the Cardinals pushed their lead to 19-10 with 10:31 left in the half on a drive to the lane by senior forward Gunner Ellenburg.

Bangor had 26 points in the paint in the first half despite Hurley's size but turned the ball over 11 times, which helped the NorthStars battle back while McDonald and Jones were on the bench with two fouls apiece.

Hurley used an 11-0 run, capped by a steal and layup from Matt DiGiorgio, to go up 23-21 with 6:17 left in the half.

The teams were then tied at 27-27 before the Cardinals' went on their run to close the half.

The NorthStars' Eli Talsma leads all scorers with 13 points.

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.