breaking alert top story

WIAA boys basketball: Bangor trails Randolph at half of Division 5 state championship

  • Updated

MADISON — The Bangor High School boys basketball team trails Randolph 30-25 at halftime of Saturday's WIAA Division 5 state title game at the Kohl Center.

The second-seeded Cardinals grabbed an early lead behind four quick points from junior guard Dustin McDonald and a pair of free throws from senior forward Gunner Ellenburg.

Out of the gates, they also did well to limit Rockets 6-foot-4 senior guard Sam Grieger — who scored 41 points in Friday's semifinal win — with McDonald frequently face-guarding him.

But Bangor struggled with top-seeded Randolph's size inside, particularly on the defensive end.

Travis Alvin, a 6-6 senior forward, created space in the lane, put back an offensive rebound and had six straight points during a 9-0 run that gave the Rockets an 11-7 edge with 12 minutes, 28 seconds left in the first half.

Grieger capped that run with his first points of the game on a floater in the lane, and he followed a 3-pointer from McDonald with another floater.

People are also reading…

But Ellenburg hit a triple from the right corner after a zip pass from junior guard Tanner Jones to tie the game at 13-13 with 10:59 left before the break.

Randolph responded with a 7-0 spurt after taking advantage of one of the Cardinals' five first-half turnovers.

Bangor pulled within 20-17 with 7:16 left in the half after a baseline layup from senior forward Will Reader and a reverse layup from senior guard Mathieu Oesterle, but the Rockets pushed their lead back to seven on a baseline floater from Grieger.

Grieger has 13 points at the half, while Alvin has 12.

But Reader and senior forward Ashton Michek hit 3-pointers — Michek's at the buzzer — to bring the Cardinals within five points.

McDonald leads Bangor with 10 points.

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

Sports reporter

Eric Lee is a sports writer with the La Crosse Tribune. He can be reached at 608-791-8228.

