WIAA boys basketball: Black River Falls beats Sparta; draws Onalaska in regional semis

SPARTA — The Black River Falls High School boys basketball team earned a shot at top-ranked Onalaska by beating Sparta 55-51 in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday.
Freshman Evan Anderson scored a game-high 23 points and made two 3-pointers for the Tigers (7-7), who ended a two-game losing streak and beat the Spartans (5-13) for a second time.
Sophomore Trey Cowley added 10 points for Black River Falls, and he had seven of them in the second half. Black River Falls plays at Onalaska on Friday.
Freshman Thomas Laufenberg scored 16 points to lead Sparta, which also received 11 from sophomore Layden Bender.
Division 3
Mondovi 57, Arcadia 55
ARCADIA — The Raiders missed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to allow the fifth-seeded Buffaloes hang on.
Senior Evan Pauly scored 11 of his 19 points in the second half and made one of Arcadia’s 10 3-pointers. Senior Chandler Sonsalla made five of those 3s and ended up with 15 for the Raiders (8-9).
Junior Kaden Updike added two 3-pointers and eight points for Arcadia, which battled back from a 34-25 halftime deficit.
Prairie du Chien 59, Lancaster 55
LANCASTER, Wis. — The sixth-seeded Blackhawks (6-10) knocked off the third-seeded Flying Arrows and avenged two regular-season losses to them. Prairie du Chien advances to a regional semifinal at second-seeded New Glarus on Friday.
Durand 59, G-E-T 54
DURAND, Wis. — The Red Hawks (3-10) had a two-game winning streak ended by the Bulldogs. No information was reported.
River Valley 56, Westby 52
SPRING GREEN, Wis. — The fifth-seeded Norsemen had their season ended at 2-15. No information was reported.
Division 4
Melrose-Mindoro 85, Kickapoo 44
MELROSE — The Mustangs (13-6) won their fourth game in a row and advanced to a semifinal at top-seeded Onalaska Luther on Friday. No game details were reported.
Pittsville 53, Brookwood 39
PITTSVILLE, Wis. — The sixth-seeded Falcons (2-18) had their season end on a seven-game losing streak.
Kaden Brandau scored 14 points to lead Brookwood, which also received nine from Brady Hansen and eight from Hayden Thompson.
Division 5
Potosi 60, De Soto 50
DE SOTO — The fourth-seeded Chieftains emerged victorious and scored 10 of the last 13 points to pull away from the Pirates (8-10), who lost their last three games of the season.
Independence 86, Coulee Christian 75
INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — The Indees knocked the Eagles out of the tournament, but no details were reported.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 68, Rushford-Peterson 50
RUSHFORD — Molly Bills and Cali Esser combined for 46 points to help the Lancers to their third win in four games.
Esser had seven steals to go along with her team-high 24 points, while Bills finished with 22 points thanks to a 4-for-7 effort from beyond the arc. Maddie Danielson chipped in 14 points as well for the Lancers (3-4, 4-4).