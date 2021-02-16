WIAA boys basketball: Black River Falls beats Sparta; draws Onalaska in regional semis

Kaden Brandau scored 14 points to lead Brookwood, which also received nine from Brady Hansen and eight from Hayden Thompson.

Division 5

Potosi 60, De Soto 50

DE SOTO — The fourth-seeded Chieftains emerged victorious and scored 10 of the last 13 points to pull away from the Pirates (8-10), who lost their last three games of the season.

Independence 86, Coulee Christian 75

INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — The Indees knocked the Eagles out of the tournament, but no details were reported.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 68, Rushford-Peterson 50

RUSHFORD — Molly Bills and Cali Esser combined for 46 points to help the Lancers to their third win in four games.