WIAA boys basketball: Black River Falls knocks off West Salem on Roou's game-winner

His teammates were also a bit surprised to see Roou take that quick of a shot.

"I thought he was crazy for a second, because there was 18 seconds left," senior Elliot Bird said. "I was worried."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As for Roou, there was never any doubt. He saw an opening and took it.

"I made a move and got by him and I didn't see anyone stopping me," Roou said. "Normally I go until somebody stops me, so I just kept going. I didn't exactly hear coach say stop, my mind was just telling me to go, go, go. I didn't call bank, but hey it went in."

West Salem (14-9) had tied it on a pair of Jack Hehli free throws after a somewhat controversial call overturned the original call of a charge. But after discussion the refs ruled that Hehli was pushed first before the charge. Hehli swished both of them through to knot it up at 54 with 18 seconds left to setup Roou's heroics.

Roou's game-winner capped off a back-and-forth second half that saw seven lead changes with four coming in the final five minutes.