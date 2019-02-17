If the Division 2 bracket works itself out, the Central High School and Onalaska boys basketball teams will face one another in a March 7 sectional semifinal in Menomonie.
The Red Raiders (17-2), ranked second in the Associated Press Division 2 poll, earned a 1 seed Sunday in a WIAA Division 2 sectional.
Central’s first playoff game will be against the winner of Sparta vs. Logan, which will be played Feb. 26 at Logan Fieldhouse.
Fifth-ranked Onalaska (16-4), meanwhile, got a 2 seed in the same pod. The Hilltoppers await the winner of the Tomah at New Richmond regional first-round game Feb. 26 at New Richmond.
Central defeated the Hilltoppers in both MVC contests this season, including a 62-52 win on Thursday.
The sectional championship is at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Logan Fieldhouse.
DIVISION 3
Prairie du Chien (17-2) gets a No. 1 seed, as the Blackhawks have won 10 straight games, and its last loss was against Dubuque Wahlert (Iowa) on Jan. 5.
PdC’s first playoff game is at 7 p.m. Friday, March 1, against River Valley or Lodi.
DIVISION 4
Aquinas (8-11) received a first-round home game as an 8 seed, and the Blugolds will host Darlington at 7 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.
If weather permits, the Blugolds face the Red Raiders at 7 p.m. Monday in the Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium.
DIVISION 5
Blair-Taylor (19-1) and second-ranked Bangor (18-1) got paired in the same pod as the top two seeds on the left side of the bracket.
The Wildcats, ranked seventh handed Bangor its lone loss of the season. Blair-Taylor defeated the Cardinals 74-66 on Dec. 11.
To see the full WIAA brackets, go to wiaawi.org.