WIAA boys basketball: Defense helps West Salem knock off La Crosse Logan in Division 2 regional

WEST SALEM — Steve Kastenschmidt watched in the first half as his West Salem High School boys basketball team gave up dribble drive after dribble drive, defenders helped off and the rotation on the backside was nowhere to be found.
The result was a number of easy layups for Logan senior Jack McHugh-Sake.
Kastenschmidt’s halftime message, then, wasn’t complicated: Keep your man in front, rotate when needed and cause havoc in the passing lanes.
The Panthers made the necessary adjustments in the second half, and their defense helped turn a seven-point halftime lead into a 20-point advantage midway through the period.
Third-seeded West Salem rode that lead to a 72-56 victory over the sixth-seeded Rangers in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal Tuesday night.
With the win, the Panthers advance to Friday’s regional semifinal at second-seeded Tomah. The winner of that game will play the winner of top-seeded Onalaska and fourth-seeded Black River Falls.
“When we can play defense, we can play offense,” said West Salem sophomore Peter Lattos, who finished with a game-high 21 points. “We can get steals, we can go down the floor, we can score. And that’s what we want to do. We want to run.”
The Panthers (12-2) held Logan (2-9) to just five points in the first 9 minutes, 17 seconds of the second half.
Junior Keenan Hass made a 3-pointer from the right wing on the Rangers’ second possession of the period, but Logan was scoreless until senior Jayce Dostal finished a drive into the lane with 11:01 left in the game. The Rangers’ next point came via a free throw from Dostal with 8:43 to play.
“On defense, West Salem is very tough,” Logan coach Sam Zwieg said. “They’ve got some tall and long guys that know how to play good defense and just made it tough on us throughout the whole game.”
The Panthers’ offense, as Lattos mentioned, followed the defense’s lead.
West Salem got the ball inside to CJ McConkey early in the second half, and the junior provided five quick points that pushed the Panthers’ lead to 36-27 with 15:50 left.
McConkey finished with 18 points, 14 of which came in the second half. And as the Rangers’ defense collapsed on him, things opened up for Lattos and Co.
Lattos finished a drive to the rim, and junior Trenton Perrett found classmate Jack Hehli in the paint for two. Perrett then finished a drive of his own to extend West Salem’s lead to 42-27 with 12:14 to play.
“Peter had a great game,” Kastenschmidt said. “He can put the ball on the floor, and he was getting to the rim, and he was really hustling. That was our key to the game, he sparked us again.”
Logan briefly stopped the run with Dostal’s bucket, but the Panthers followed with the next seven points — sparked by a triple from sophomore Kodi Miller — as their lead grew to 49-29 with 8:53 left.
West Salem led by as many as 22 before Dostal, who finished with 15 points to lead the Rangers, helped bring his team back within 14 with 5:42 to play. But the Panthers withstood the surge thanks to timely baskets from Lattos and McConkey.
“When the whole defense is focused on (McConkey), I get lanes and I can actually drive. It’s really nice,” Lattos said. “And then likewise, when I start to get going, then he’s open and I can dump it off to him.”
Lattos had 11 of his points in the first half, and West Salem made Logan pay for multiple offensive rebounds as it took a 31-24 lead into the break.
The Panthers get the Timberwolves (13-9) next. Kastenschmidt said his team will need to take care of the ball against Tomah’s various trapping defenses, and Lattos believes he and his teammates will be up to the task.
“It feels like we’re in a rhythm at this point,” Lattos said. “... We’ve had a lot of high highs and low lows, but I think right now we’re cruising at a steady high.”