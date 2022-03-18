WIAA boys basketball: Devon Fielding's late-game heroics lift La Crosse Central over Westosha Central

MADISON — Devon Fielding hit a late 3-pointer and blocked a last-second heave to give the La Crosse Central High School boys basketball team a 52-51 comeback win over Westosha Central in a WIAA Division 2 state semifinal on Friday at the Kohl Center.

The win sends the second-seeded RiverHawks (28-1) to Saturday’s 6:35 p.m. championship game, where they will meet top-seeded Pewaukee. The Pirates beat Ashwaubenon 60-49 in Friday’s other semifinal.

"It's amazing to be able to bring us back here (to the title game) again for the first time since (2017)," Fielding said. "There have been big names coming through since then, so to be able to make it this far, it just shows how great this team is."

Fielding, who finished with a game-high 20 points, helped La Crosse Central climb out of a 10-point hole in the second half before his late-game heroics.

With the RiverHawks trailing 48-38 with less than seven minutes to play, the senior guard hit a jumper in the heart of the Falcons’ zone. Senior forward Noah Compan followed with a transition bucket after a steal by junior guard Nic Williams, and senior forward Porter Pretasky converted a three-point play after Westosha Central’s Michael Mulhollon split a pair of free throws.

Fielding then scored after a steal by Compan to pull the RiverHawks within two points.

Falcons senior guard Jack Rose responded with a drive to the right side of the hoop from the left wing, but Compan followed with a layup of his own to bring La Crosse Central within 51-49 with 2 minutes, 34 seconds to play.

That score held until the final minute, when Williams sent a skip pass from the right wing to Fielding in the left corner. He was freed up when Compan — for whom the play was designed to go through — flashed to the ball and grabbed the attention of the defense, and Fielding's 3-pointer went in with 24 seconds left to give the RiverHawks the lead.

"He's played extremely well throughout the season — in particular, really stepped up here in the tournament," La Crosse Central coach Todd Fergot said. "We just wanted him to be able to take that last shot."

"I heard my heel was this close to being out of bounds," Fielding added while holding his fingers barely apart.

Rose, Westosha Central’s leading scorer who was frequently face-guarded, missed a layup on a drive to the lane on the ensuing possession, and Compan was fouled after pulling down the rebound — the Falcons’ sixth team foul.

La Crosse Central got the ball to Fielding on the inbound, though he missed the front end of the 1-and-1. But he tracked down Rose and blocked his last-second shot from just beyond half court.

Compan finished with 17 points for the RiverHawks, while Rose and senior Kenny Garth had 18 points apiece for the Falcons (25-3).

The RiverHawks led a few times early in the first half thanks to a pair of buckets from Fielding. And a five-point burst from junior Bennett Fried — via a 3-pointer and a basket in transition after a steal by senior Colin Adams — put La Crosse Central in front 9-7 with 12:59 left in the half.

But the Falcons answered with a 7-0 run, sparked by a 3-pointer from Garth, to go up 14-9 with 10:56 left before the break.

Westosha Central frequently beat the RiverHawks down the court in transition in the first half as the Falcons worked to maintain control.

La Crosse Central, though, battled back to retake a 20-19 lead after Williams hit a 3-pointer from the left corner and then were up 25-23 with 2:02 left in the half when Fielding hit a triple from the top of the key.

Compan gave the RiverHawks a lead early in the second half with the period’s first five points. But the Falcons responded with a 9-2 spurt — bookended by a transition layups by Garth with a 3-pointer from Rose — to go up 34-32 with 12 minutes, 58 seconds to play.

Compan quickly tied the game at 34-34, but senior forward Michael Mulhollon put back an offensive rebound to give the lead back to Westosha Central. From there, the Falcons began to create a lead.

Garth scored after a steal and senior guard Devin Griffin and Rose knocked down pull-up jumpers. Fielding ended a 10-2 run with a jumper of his own, but Westosha Central had the next four points to push its lead to 48-38 with 6:48 left.

But that’s when La Crosse Central mounted its comeback.

