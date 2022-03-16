WIAA boys basketball: Dustin McDonald goes from sixth-man to leading scorer for Bangor

BANGOR — Dustin McDonald and Jacob Pederson separately mentioned the same game, and Tanner Jones confirmed its importance.

Last season, when the Bangor High School boys basketball team played Somerset in the Midwest Players Classic at the La Crosse Center, McDonald came off the bench and poured in 20 points.

He missed his lone 3-point attempt, but he took the ball to the rim over and over and over again and finished 8-of-12 shooting from the floor on a big stage.

“All of a sudden, he became Mr., ‘I can do this all game,’” said Pederson, the Cardinals’ head coach. “... And he did. He got by his defender and finished. Here he was 6-foot — not even maybe 6-foot — and he’s going in there, finishing over guys (who are) 6-3, 6-4 and finding a way to use his body to shield himself and finish plays.”

“I think that was one of the games that gave him the most confidence and stuff in himself,” added Jones, a junior guard.

That confidence stayed with McDonald for the rest of the season, and he’s carried it over into this one.

Now a junior, McDonald has gone from sixth-man to Bangor’s leading scorer at 18 points per game. And the versatile guard has helped the Cardinals earn a spot on another big stage.

This weekend, Bangor will make its first WIAA state tournament appearance since back-to-back trips in 2018 and 2019 and will play Hurley on Friday morning in a Division 5 semifinal at the Kohl Center.

“It’s exciting,” McDonald said. “It feels great to know that we’re going to be down at the Kohl. Just makes (practice) all the more fun this week.”

The Cardinals, who are the No. 2 seed in Division 5 and hold a 24-4 record, advanced to the state tournament with a 79-74 overtime win over Southwestern on Saturday. McDonald had a game-high 22 points in that victory, his fourth straight game with at least 20 points while shooting 57% from the floor and 45% from 3-point range over that stretch.

Those performances are just a continuation of what has been an impressive season for the All-Scenic Bluffs Conference first-teamer.

McDonald has scored at least 20 points in 11 games this season, including a 30-point effort in a win over New Lisbon and a 34-point effort in a win over Wausau East. And he’s only been held to single-digit points twice — in losses to West Salem and Royall.

“We sometimes take it for granted some of the things he can do,” Pederson said.

McDonald might have taken some by surprise after he averaged 6.1 points per game off the bench last season. But those around him say his step forward this season was inevitable, and they point to last year’s Players Classic as proof.

“I knew he’s always had it,” said Jones, who has played alongside McDonald from a young age. “It’s just the moments now ... they are just bigger moments that he’s stepped up to.”

Part of what makes McDonald so effective is his combination of quickness, strength and shooting ability.

He leads Bangor in 3-pointers made (59) while shooting at a 41% clip from beyond the arc, and he can make teams pay off the dribble if defenders play him too tight. His strength helps in finish in the lane when he gets there — he also leads the team in free throws made (68) and attempted (98), a testament to his willingness to take on contact — and he can even play in the post from time to time despite being listed at 5-11.

“He’s very patient, using his fakes, finding space, finding a way to get shots up,” Pederson said. “The other night against Southwestern, he got a couple of fouls on their big guys just by being patient. ...

“He just plays under control. He understands what he needs to do to make a shot happen.”

That control, Pederson said, has been an area of improvement for McDonald, and it’s boosted his decision-making and his ability to get teammates involved. When coupled with his growth defensively — he was instrumental in limiting G-E-T standout Cody Schmitz early in the season — McDonald is a complete player.

“I try not to be one-dimensional,” McDonald said. “... I try to distribute, try to get to the hoop, shoot it. I try to be everything I can be.”

McDonald is quick to credit others for his success — “The scoring is just because of my teammates, honestly. It just happens to come to me.” — but Pederson notes the junior’s work ethic.

“He’ll want (the gym) open on Saturday and Sunday to shoot as well,” Pederson said. “He just loves the game and loves being here. He doesn’t really need anything else special — just wants a ball and a hoop and an opportunity to play.”

The same could be said about McDonald’s teammates, too — Jones and senior Will Reader were among those who stuck around well after Monday’s practice — and that shows in the Cardinals’ balance.

Reader follows McDonald with 12.2 points per game, while Jones averages 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.4 steals. And senior Gunner Ellenburg adds 9.5 points and a team-high 6.1 rebounds per game.

Bangor’s plethora of weapons means defenses can’t give too much attention to any one individual, which in turn helps the team’s offense run smoothly.

“Anybody can be the leading scorer on any given night,” McDonald said.

Who that will be against third-seeded Hurley (24-4) is anybody’s guess, but McDonald is sure to be in the mix.

“Coming in as a first-year starter and averaging 17.5 points per game and shooting over 40% from 3, not a lot of kids do that,” Pederson said.

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.