WIAA boys basketball: Hank Reader scores 1,000th point as Bangor runs past Cashton

"We knew playing these guys for the third time this year, that we would have to come out with energy," Reader said. "We wanted to just bury them right away."

Halftime did little to cool off the Cardinals, as they opened up the second half with a 21-9 run to take a commanding 25-point lead.

"I give them a lot of credit," Wall said. "Their seniors were dynamic tonight. They hit — it didn't seem like they missed a whole lot. ... We thought they would cool off a little bit, but they kept it up the whole game."

It didn't seem to matter who was shooting the ball for the Cardinals, but it was going in. In all, four finished in double figures with Tanner Jones finishing with 17, while Hank's younger brother Will Reader and Zane Langrehr each added 12 to go along with Hank Reader's game-high 20 points. The Cardinals would go on to finish with 11 3-pointers.

"It felt like we when we were shooting, every single one went in," Pederson said. "So I'm sure Cashton wasn't thrilled about that as I know I wouldn't want to be on the other side of it. If you can hit shots like that it gets the confidence up, the defense is better."