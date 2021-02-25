WIAA boys basketball: La Crosse Aquinas falls to Northwestern in section semis

"We knew they were a team that was going to come at us with relentless attacking and good defensive energy," Aquinas coach Brad Reinhart said. "We knew what we needed to do to be successful, it was just a matter of executing how we needed to, and we weren't ready to do so early in the game."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Defensively, the Blugolds had a hard time handling the five-out, dribble-drive Northwestern offense with the Tigers having little issue beating Aquinas off the dribble. That led to the Aquinas help defense having to slide over to cut off the drive, which left open shooters as well as open cuts for layups. The Tigers made seven of their eight 3-pointers in the first half.

Northwestern had six players finish with eight more points, including three that reached double figures.

"That's their attack, come at you fast in the front court and on the dribble try to get to the rim," Reinhart said. "If they don't get to the rim, they kick it out for the open jump shot. We knew exactly what we were going to see but just had a little bit of a hard time on our closeouts and being ready for the speed they were coming at us with."